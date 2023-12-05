Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

SJM Earnings: All you need to know about J.M. Smucker’s Q2 2024 earnings results

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 12% year-over-year to $1.94 billion. Comparable net sales increased 7%.

Net income increased 2% to $195 million and EPS grew 6% to $1.90 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 8% to $2.59.

Earnings beat expectations but sales fell short.

For the full year of 2024, comparable net sales are expected to increase 8.5-9.0% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $9.25-9.65.

The stock gained over 3% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Infographic: How Signet Jewelers (SIG) performed in Q3 2024 financial results

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales totaled $1.4 billion, down 12.1% from the same period a year ago. Same store sales decreased

AZO Earnings: A snapshot of AutoZone’s Q1 2024 financial results

Automotive parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting higher sales and net profit. The company reported net sales of $4.2 billion for

Broadcom (AVGO) likely to report strong Q4 results amid AI boom

Over the years, Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has helped customers build and modernize their digital infrastructure through continued innovation. Currently, it is focused on investing in technologies that would enable

Tags

Food ProductsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top