Square Inc. (SQ) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Q1 2021 earnings call dated May. 06, 2021.
Corporate Participants:
Jason Lee — Investor Relations
Jack Dorsey — Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Tien-Tsin Huang — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Lisa Ellis — MoffettNathanson — Analyst
Kamala Allison — Fiber Bamboo — Analyst
Darrin Peller — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Timothy Chiodo — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Pete Christiansen — Citi — Analyst
Harshita Rawat — Sanford C. Bernstein — Analyst
Ramsey El-Assal — Barclays Investment Bank — Analyst
Josh Beck — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst
Bryan Keane — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Rayna Kumar — Evercore ISI — Analyst
Dan Dolev — Mizuho Securities — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Lowe’s Companies (LOW) beats market estimates in Q1
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $24.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year
Target Corp. (TGT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 23.4% year-over-year to $24.1 billion. Comparable sales rose nearly 23%. GAAP net income jumped more than
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings rise, beat view; revenue up 10%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $839.4 million from