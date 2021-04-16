State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) Q1 2021 earnings call dated .

Ronald P. O’Hanley — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ilene and good morning, everyone. Earlier this morning, we released our first quarter financial results. Before I review our results, I would like to briefly reflect on the environment we are operating in today as compared to this time last year, and then highlight some of the data that evidence the progress we are making towards enhancing and improving our operating model and innovating across our franchise, all the while being an essential partner for our clients.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, the first three months of 2021 could hardly be more different. Economic activity is sharply rebounding, unemployment is declining and equity markets have recovered strongly from the crisis levels experienced in 2020. Although short-end rates remain at historically low levels, long-end US bond yields are rebounding.

While COVID-19 infection and death rates remain stubbornly high in many parts of the world, there is clearly light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. The owners and managers of the world’s capital are also looking to the future and to the next stage of growth. As the economy and financial markets continue to recover and investment inflows continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering for our clients across segments and regions.

As demonstrated by our first quarter financial results, State Street continues to successfully navigate the improving operating environment. Although, as I noted, short-term interest rates, which compressed further during the first quarter, remain a critical headwind for our industry.

While we cannot control interest rates, we are resolutely focused on implementing our strategy and pivoting our business to being more of an enterprise outsource solutions provider, underpinned by the ongoing development and delivery of our State Street Alpha front-to-back platform. And we look forward with confidence for a number of reasons. First, we further built upon our reputation for reliability during the crisis, and our clients know that they can depend on the services [0:05:43] and market solutions they need in good times and in bad.

Second, throughout the crisis, we continue to invest in further strengthening and distinguishing our global operating model, client service and operational resiliency, which has been apparent to and noted by our clients. Third, many clients are reassessing their own operating models. And as a result, we have the opportunity to take on more of their operations and data activities, allowing them to focus on creating better investment outcomes for their clients.

Fourth, our employees continue to perform at very high levels despite a year of largely remote work and disrupted routines. I’m grateful for their extraordinary dedication and service. Last, both our Alpha and non-Alpha institutional servicing value propositions continue to resonate and enjoy take-up as demonstrated by some recent announcements. For example, we reported an additional three State Street Alpha clients during the first quarter. And separately, this morning, we announced a full front-to-back Alpha relationship with Invesco, adding front and middle office services to our existing back-office mandates.

Through the open architecture nature of our operating platform, we have been able to rapidly increase functionality through a number of partnerships, unlocking new sources of revenue and strengthening the interoperability element of our Alpha value proposition, which is appealing to clients.

After quarter end, we announced that M&G has appointed us to provide outsourced middle office services in addition to our existing fund accounting and custody services. State Street will administer the middle office services on Aladdin, exemplifying how we offer clients the benefit of choice regarding their front-end and middle office systems.

These deals highlight how we are uniquely positioned to win front-to-back mandates as well as to win new business as a result of the interoperable nature of our operating platform. While the Alpha platform remains an integral part of our strategy, we also continue to innovate across our franchise. For example, a growing demand exists for ESG solutions that will provide the necessary data, risk analytics, and reporting capabilities at scale. To that end, during the first quarter, we introduced enhancements to our ESG solutions that can now provide clients with the ability to address new global ESG regulatory requirements for a single platform.

Global Advisors new US corporate ESG ETF launched in EMEA in late 2020 and grew to $5.4 billion of AUM by the end of the first quarter, making it the largest corporate bond ESG fund in the USIF space. We also continued to develop our digital asset strategy as we prepare to deploy our capabilities and servicing [Technical Issues]. We recently announced our intention to service the VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF. Subject to regulatory approval, we will work with VanEck to provide services, including ETF basket operations, custody of the ETF shares, fund accounting, order taking and transfer agency in multiple jurisdictions.

Next, I will review our first quarter highlights before handing the call over to Eric, who will take you through the quarter in more detail. Turning to Slide 3, first quarter EPS was $1.37, or $1.47 excluding notable items. Relative to the year ago period, first quarter total revenue declined 4%, driven by the impact of interest rate headwinds on our NII results. However, total fee revenue increased 4%, driven by servicing and management fee growth, which increased 7% and 6% year-over-year respectively, as well as an improved software and processing fee performance.

Collectively, these more than offset the year-over-year headwind from FX trading as compared to the exceptionally strong first quarter of trading last year. While our FX trading revenues are down year-over-year, first quarter revenue remains well above pre-pandemic levels as a result of higher client volumes and the investment we have made in our platforms and talent in [Technical Issues].

Even with rising total fee revenue, first quarter total expenses were essentially flat year-over-year, excluding notable items and currency translation as productivity improvements are paying off. Furthermore, we have successfully reduced high cost location headcount relative to the period one year ago. As a result, we remain confident in our ability to control core operating expenses over the remainder of 2021.

At the end of the first quarter, AUCA and AUM both increased to record levels, supported by higher period end markets. AUCA increased to $40.3 trillion. New asset servicing wins were a solid $343 billion, while servicing assets remaining to be installed in future periods amounted to $463 billion at quarter end. Global Advisors’ AUM increased to $3.6 trillion and also benefited from a very strong flow performance in ETFs and a solid performance in the cash business.

At CRD, annual recurring revenue increased 14% to $225 million, and we remain pleased with how the business is performing, while also enabling our Alpha strategy. Overall, we had a strong start to the year, and we remain confident that we have a clear path for our medium term targets as we discussed in January.

To conclude, we continue to successfully navigate and distinguish ourselves in a fluid, but improving operating environment as demonstrated by our first quarter results. We remain focused on further developing [Phonetic] and growing our Alpha offering, and I’m pleased with the recent client activities. Meanwhile, we also continued to innovate across and grow many areas of our franchise.

During the first quarter, we returned $659 million of capital to our shareholders through a combination of common share repurchases and common dividends. For the second quarter of 2021, our Board has authorized up to $425 million of common stock repurchases, consistent with the limits set by the Fed.

And with that, let me turn it over to Eric to take you through the quarter in more detail.

Eric Aboaf — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ron and good morning, everyone. I’ll begin my review of our first quarter results on Slide 4. We reported EPS of $1.37, or $1.47 excluding the impact from notable items, which amounted to $0.10 in the first quarter as detailed in the panel on the right side of the slide. On the left of the slide, you can see that we had yet another solid quarter of total fee revenue growth, while expenses were well controlled despite higher market values and client volumes. As a result of the depreciating dollar relative to the year ago period, we also show our first quarter results, excluding the impact of currency translation in the column to the right.

Total fee revenue was up almost 4% year-over-year or up 2%, excluding the impact of currency translation despite the significantly year-on-year headwind from the exceptional FX trading services results we had in the first quarter of last year due to the pandemic. For context, total fee revenue, excluding FX trading services, was up 9% year-on-year, or 7% excluding the impact of currency translation with strong mid-single digit growth in servicing fees, management fees and securities finance.

Expenses were roughly flat year-on-year, excluding notable items and the headwinds from currency translation, which you can see at the bottom of the slide. So in total, this was a solid quarter, demonstrating the progress we’re making in improving our operating model as we drive towards growth.

Turning to Slide 5, you’ll see strong business volume growth across the franchise. Period end AUCA increased 26% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter to a record $40 trillion. The year-on-year change was driven by higher period end market levels, client flows and net new business growth. Quarter-on-quarter, AUCA increased the result of higher period end equity market levels, better client flows and net new business, which more than offset the impact of lower bond markets. We’re seeing that both retail and institutional investors have moved off the sidelines, and we’re seeing inflows globally across most product types that we now custody.

At Global Advisors, AUM increased 34% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter to $3.6 trillion, also a record. The year-on-year and sequential quarter increases were both primarily driven by higher period end market levels, coupled with net ETF and cash inflows. Our ETF franchise had a strong flow performance again as the US ETF industry experienced record flows. Spider net inflows amounted to over $23 billion in the first quarter, with both sectors and industries and low cost doing particularly well.

Turning to Slide 6. First quarter servicing fees increased 7% year-on-year, including currency translation, which was worth approximately 3 percentage points year-on-year. The increase reflects higher average market levels and normal pricing headwinds. Servicing fees were also up 5% quarter-on-quarter as a result of the higher average market levels and stronger client activity. This quarter, we saw good growth in asset managers, alternatives and official institutions.

I’m pleased with how 2021 has started as the first quarter AUCA wins totaled a solid $343 billion, which is up from recent quarters. And for context, last quarter, you heard me outlined that we need approximately $1.5 billion of annual gross sales volumes in order to drive net underlying growth, which means offsetting typical client attrition and normal pricing headwinds in our servicing business.

I’m also pleased to report that our first quarter wins span a good mix of client segments and deal sizes with an attractive overall fee rate as we continue to work on generating broad-based growth across our clients, segments and regions. As an example, you may have also seen that earlier in the quarter, we announced that we have assumed the depository bank and fund administrative activities of a subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo in Europe.

AUCA won, but yet-to-be-installed amounted to $463 billion at quarter end. Positively, both our reported wins and to-be-installed numbers exclude the two recently announced mandates, which Ron mentioned just a moment ago, as these deals were signed after the end of the first quarter.

Turning to Slide 7. Let me discuss several other important fee revenue lines in more detail. First quarter management fees were $493 million, up 6% year-on-year, including a 2% impact from currency translation, but were flat quarter-on-quarter. Both our year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter management fee performance has benefited from higher average equity market levels and strong flow performance within our ETF and cash businesses, partially offset by an idiosyncratic client asset reallocation from higher fee products as well as money market fee waivers.

Regarding money market fee waivers, we had about $15 million this quarter, and we expect that they will increase given the significant downward move in short-end rates in March. If they persist, we expect company-wide impact to be around $50 million to $55 million per quarter for the rest of the year beginning in 2Q and of distribution fees, though higher balances should be worth roughly $150 [Phonetic] million per quarter, leaving the net impact closer to $40 million per quarter.

FX trading services had yet another strong quarter. Relative to the exceptional first quarter of 2020, FX trading revenue fell 22% year-on-year, but it was up 7% quarter-on-quarter with higher volumes across both developed and emerging market currency pairs. While FX market volatility declined relative to the fourth quarter, we continue to see higher client volumes as our FX business continue to benefit from many years of investment across six venues and now 47 markets, three of which we added and two of which we expanded in the last year alone.

Our securities finance business recorded its second consecutive quarter of good revenue growth, increasing 8% year-on-year and 13% quarter-on-quarter, mainly as a result of higher enhanced custody balances, driven by new mandates from alternative clients and increase in fixed income assets on loan within our agency lending program. Finally, our first quarter software and processing fees were up 55% year-on-year and down 15% quarter-on-quarter, largely due to changes in mark-to-market adjustments.

Moving to Slide 8, we have here CRD stand-alone revenue growth and business performance metrics. We have again separated CRD revenues into three categories to help see through the lumpy revenue pattern inherent in the revenue recognition accounting rules for on-premise revenue. Total CRD revenues increased 4% year-on-year, primarily as a result of higher software-enabled revenue and was 10% lower quarter-on-quarter, largely due to seasonally higher on-premise revenues in the fourth quarter. As shown on this slide, the more durable SaaS and professional services revenues increased by a strong 21% combined growth rate relative to the year ago period.

On the bottom right of the slide, we show some of the first quarter highlights of State Street Alpha. We reported an additional three Alpha clients during the first quarter as the value proposition continues to resonate with our client base, and this doesn’t include this morning’s first quarter and quarter end announcement. The Alpha pipeline continues to remain promising as the economic disruption in the last year has helped clients realize the transformational potential of the Alpha platform for their technology and operations infrastructure.

Turning to Slide 9. First quarter NII declined 30% year-on-year, mainly as a result of the effects of the low interest rate environment on our investment portfolio and the absence of a $20 million market related benefits in the first quarter of 2020.

Quarter-on-quarter, NII declined 6% as expected. Around 3% of the sequential quarter decline was due to the impact of lower long end rates on our investment portfolio despite a sequential improvement in premium amortization. Approximately 1 percentage point of the sequential decline was due to just a half quarter’s downdraft in short-end rates on our sponsored member repo activity, and the rest was due to the lumpier items, including day count.

These impacts were partially offset by higher deposit balances, as you can see on the right of the slide. Total average deposits increased by $20 billion in the first quarter or an increase of 10% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting the impact of the Federal Reserve’s expansionary monetary policy. We remain mindful of OCI risk to our capital. So as the US treasury sold off dramatically during the first quarter, we gently trimmed the investment portfolio and may selectively reinvest a bit over the coming months at higher rates.

Turning to Slide 10, we’ve again provided a view of the expense base this quarter ex-notables, so that the underlying trends are clearly evident. Excluding notable items, first quarter expenses increased 2% year-on-year, which is all driven by the weaker dollar, which means we effectively held underlying expenses flat year-on-year.

On a line item basis compensation employee benefits was up only 1%, excluding the impact of currency translation as higher seasonal expenses were partially offset by reduction in headcount in higher cost locations. Information systems and communication expenses were up 3%, excluding the impact of currency translation due to higher software costs and continued investment in our technology estate. [0:02:18]

Transaction processing expenses were up just 1% ex-FX as our savings initiatives offset significant volume based growth in sub-custody and market data costs. Occupancy and other expenses were both down several points. Relative to the fourth quarter, expenses were primarily impacted by higher seasonal and deferred compensation.

Overall, I’m pleased with the underlying expense performance in the first quarter, as we absorbed approximately $15 million of variable revenue-related costs. We continue to demonstrate operating model improvements as we drive increased productivity through automation, reengineering and scale.

Moving to Slide 11, we show the evolution of our CET1 and Tier 1 leverage ratios. As you can see, we continue to navigate the improving operating environment with strong capital levels. As of quarter end, our standardized CET1 ratio was up slightly year-on-year, but fell 1.5 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 10.8%. Relative to the fourth quarter, our capital base was impacted by lower AOCI as a result of the significant run-up [0:03:22] in long end US treasury yields, as well as by an increase in intangibles related to the recently announced lift-up deal we completed with Intesa Sanpaolo.

We also saw a $6 billion increase in episodic RWA, primarily related to FX trading and overdraft activity. This RWA headwind was transient in nature and has already declined by $5 billion. So, at the end of the second quarter, our CET1 ratio will be over 11%, all else being equal.

Tier 1 leverage was down year-over-year and fell by 1 percentage point quarter-on-quarter to 5.4%, primarily as a result of higher average assets, driven by the increase in quarterly average deposit balances as well as the AOCI change and the $500 million partial call for Series F preferred securities announced in January.

As you can see on the slide, and as I mentioned previously, we continue to consider a CET1 target range of 10% to 11% as appropriate level of capital for our business. Further, we consider that a Tier 1 leverage ratio between 5.25% and 5.75% as also being appropriate for our business model and can comfortably operate in this quarter this year even with the recent growth in deposits. Last, as we look ahead and as Ron noted, for the second quarter of 2020, our Board has authorized up to $425 million of common stock repurchases, consistent with the limit set by the Fed.

Turning to Slide 12, we provide a summary of our first quarter results. Despite the continued headwind from historically low interest rates, I’m pleased with our quarterly performance, which demonstrates solid underlying trends within our business, as well as the progress we are making within our institutional services franchise. Total fee revenue was up almost 4% year-on-year, including the significant year-on-year headwind from the exceptional FX trading services result we had in the first quarter of last year.

And excluding FX trading services, total fee revenue was up 9% year-over-year or 7% excluding the impact of currency translation, with solid mid-single digit growth across servicing fees, management fees and sec lending. And with that strong topline fee growth, expenses were well controlled and were held roughly flat year-over-year, excluding notable items and the headwind from foreign currency translation, demonstrating the progress we’re making in improving our operating model.

Next, I would like to update our full year economic outlook and provide our current thinking regarding the second quarter. At a macro level, our full year interest rate outlook assumes that short-end rates remain pressured, and there is some modest steeping of the yield curve, in line with the current forwards, which suggests modestly improving premium amortization, so the pace of improvement remains uncertain.

We’re also now assuming global equity markets will be flattish to the current levels for the rest of the year, or up around 10% point-to-point from the beginning of 2021 as well as continued normalization of FX market volatility.

In terms of the second quarter of 2021, our guide includes about 2 percentage points of currency tailwinds for fee revenue and 2 percentage points of headwinds for expenses. So we expect overall fee revenue to be up 2% to 3% year-over-year depending on equity market levels, with servicing and management fees up 7% to 8% as we anniversary a strong 2Q 2020 in FX trading and CRD.

Regarding NII, given the impact of historically low short end rates as well as the impact of long end rates in our investment portfolio, we now expect NII to run around $460 million to $465 million per quarter from here in 2021, assuming premium amortization continues to attenuate.

Turning to expenses. We remain laser focused on driving sustainable productivity improvements and controlling costs. We expect that second quarter expenses, ex-notable items, will be up around 2.5% year-over-year or relatively flat ex-currency translation with some potential for variability due to the revenue related costs. On taxes, we expect that the 2Q ’21 tax rate will be towards the upper end of our full year range of 17% to 19%.

While it is still early in the year, we are taking up our full year fee revenue guide again, and now expect full year fee revenue to be up 2.5% to 4%. We also expect that slightly higher revenue related variable costs will add about 50 basis points to our prior full year expense guide of flat to down 1% ex-notable items. Just remember, there’s a solid point of FX translation in these full year fee and full year expense guides.

And with that, let me hand the call back to Ron.

Ronald P. O’Hanley — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Eric. And operator, we can now open the call for questions.

