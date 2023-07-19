Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Tesla reports higher Q2 profit and sales amid strong deliveries
EV giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings increased from last year, aided by strong revenue growth.
Revenues of the Austin-based company advanced 47% year-over-year to $24.9 billion in the second quarter. The company produced a total of 479,700 vehicles during the three-month period and delivered 466,140 units, mainly comprising the Model-3 and Model-Y variants.
Earnings, excluding one-off items, rose to $0.91 per share in the second quarter from $0.76 per share a year earlier. Adjusted net income came in at $2.70 billion or $0.78 per share, compared to $2.26 billion or $0.65 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.
(this story will be updated shortly)
