Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Dave Pahl — Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Rafael R. Lizardi — Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, Finance & Operations

Analysts:

John Pitzer — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Vivek Arya — Bank of America — Analyst

Craig Hettenbach — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Harlan Sur — JPMorgan — Analyst

Timothy Arcuri — UBS — Analyst

Tore Svanberg — Stifel — Analyst

Presentation:

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Texas Instruments Q4 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn things over to Mr. Dave Pahl. Please go ahead, sir.

Dave Pahl — Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Good afternoon and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and 2020 earnings conference call. Rafael Lizardi, TI’s Chief Financial Officer, is with me today.

For any of you who missed the release, you can find it on our website at ti.com/ir. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website. A replay will be available through the web. This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TI’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the notice regarding forward-looking statements contained in the earnings release published today as well as TI’s most recent SEC filings for a more complete description.

First, let me provide some information that’s important for your calendars. We plan to hold a call to review our capital management on February 4th at 10:00 AM Central Time. Similar to what we’ve done in the past, Rafael and I will summarize our progress and provide some insight into our business and approach to capital allocation.

For today’s call, let me start by summarizing what Rafael and I will be reviewing. First, I’ll start with a quick overview of the quarter and next, I’ll provide some insight into fourth quarter revenues results. And as we’ve done in the past few quarters, we’ll provide details by end market, including sequential performance since it’s more informative at this time. I’ll also provide the annual summary of revenue breakdown by end markets. And lastly, Rafael will cover the financial results, some insight into one-time items and our guidance for the first quarter of 2021.

So starting with a quick overview of the fourth quarter. The company’s revenue increased 7% sequentially and 22% year over year, driven by strong demand in automotive, personal electronics and the industrial markets. Analog revenue grew 9% and Embedded grew 11% sequentially. On a year-over-year basis, Analog revenue grew 25% and Embedded grew 14%. Our other segment grew 4% from a year-ago quarter.