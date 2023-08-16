Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $24.8 billion, down 4.9% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales declined 5.4%.
Net earnings were $835 million, or $1.80 per share, compared to $183 million, or $0.39 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.80.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.
For the third quarter of 2023, Target expects comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline, and GAAP and adjusted EPS of $1.20-1.60.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline. The retailer now expects full-year GAAP and adjusted EPS to range between $7.00-8.00, versus its prior outlook of $7.75-8.75.
The stock jumped 8% during premarket hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
Most Popular
TJX Companies (TJX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales were $12.8 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Comp store sales increased 6%. Net income was
Earnings: All you need to know about Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 results
Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) on Tuesday reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2023 when the medical device company's adjusted earnings increased despite a drop in revenues. The Santa
Walmart (WMT) to report Q2 results on Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has been focused on expanding its e-commerce capabilities lately, in order to better align the business with customers’ changing shopping patterns. The strategy has helped it