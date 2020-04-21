The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Timothy K. Leveridge — Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

James Quincey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Murphy — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Timothy K. Leveridge — Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I’m here with James Quincey, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Murphy, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to inform you that we’ve posted schedules under the Financial Reports & Information tab in the Investors section of our company website at www.coca-colacompany.com. These schedules reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures, which may be referred to by our senior executives during this morning’s discussion, to our results as reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

I would also like to note that you can find additional materials in the Investors section of our company website that provide an analysis of our margin structure. In addition, this conference call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements concerning long-term earnings objectives and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and in the company’s most recent periodic SEC report.

Following prepared remarks this morning, we will turn the call over to your questions. We recognize there will be a good deal of questions. Please limit yourself to one question, and if you have more than one, please ask your most pressing question first and then reenter the queue.

Now let me turn the call over to James.

James Quincey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tim, and good morning, everyone. I’ll start by noting that we’re operating in truly extraordinary times, times of great challenges but also times in which we can see many opportunities ahead.

First and foremost, on behalf of our company and our entire system, I’d like to share our deepest sympathies with all those who have been affected by this global pandemic. We also sincerely thank those who’ve been working to keep all of us safe through the crisis, particularly those on the frontlines in the healthcare community. I also want to recognize our system associates who are ensuring we can continue to supply beverages all around the world.

We’re still in the most intense first phase of the crisis in many places, if not most of the world. Through it all, we remain grounded in our purpose to refresh the world and make a difference. We start with employee health and safety, which is paramount, followed by business continuity and our support of communities around the world.

The vast majority of our office-based employees are working remotely. For those associates in our manufacturing and distribution facilities, we’re using enhanced hygiene and sanitation practices. Through these practices, we’re ensuring our system associates are well and our products are safe and that they’re delivered safely to our customers and consumers. We’re closely linked with our bottlers on business continuity, which includes contingency planning for our global supply chain. And thanks to the efforts across the whole system, we don’t foresee any material disruptions at this time.

It’s important to note that our business has a long heritage of supporting communities in times of need. The Coca-Cola system has made significant commitments to support relief efforts in markets impacted across the globe. Our system is committed to contributing more than a $100 million and is focused on community relief programs, medical supplies, and equipment during the outbreak phase, as well as on developing other actions for the recovery phase in markets hit hardest by the pandemic [Indecipherable] commitments to date include a $40 million charitable grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation.

We are working collaboratively with governments at all levels; federal, state, and local, to help still the nation and the world towards recovery we are all confident that we can, with the communities we proudly call home, rebound if we all work together for a better future.

Now as we look to the future, we recognize these are truly unprecedented times, and for that reason, we will take a different approach to our guidance and our discussion today. Recognizing that the operating backdrop has changed rapidly in the last several weeks, we will spend limited time discussing our first quarter results. In addition, given the great uncertainty of the current environment, we feel it’s prudent to hold off providing fiscal year 2020 guidance. We expect to come back at our second quarter call in July with greater clarity.

Today, I’d like to share; one, what we’ve been learning and observing as the situation evolves; second, the actions we’re taking now, both to adapt to the current environment and to best position ourselves for the future; third and finally, what gives me confidence that we will emerge even stronger; and lastly, I’ll turn it over to John to discuss our financial strategy.

The first quarter began with good momentum coming off strong results in 2019. We were successfully executing our long-term strategy. Through February, we had solid broad-based strength across the globe with the exception of China where the progression of virus was already well ahead of the rest of the world. Looking at it, excluding China, our business is growing volumes 3%, and we will continue to gain value share. But as shelter at home and social distancing practices increased rapidly and globally, there has been temporary but profound pressure on our customers and our business.

The biggest impact has been a sharp decline in the important away-from-home portion of our business, which includes our eating and drinking channels as well as our on-the-go orientated channels like convenience retail. While our exposure varies across markets, away-from-home broadly represents about half of our business given our strong share positions. In some markets, like the US, drive-thru operations and carryout have helped offset some of the pressure, but most restaurants are operating on limited hours and are seeing overall trips decline sharply.

In the at-home channels, we’ve seen some early pantry loading, particularly in certain developed markets at the beginning of many of the lockdown phases. Then, as we get past the initial phase of the lockdown, however, we are seeing levels normalize. In other markets, like India, for example, the severity of the distancing measures has negatively impacted at-home as well, simply due to the significant reduction in shopping trips. At this stage, it’s a little too early to determine exactly what level at-home trends will stabilize at.

We’ve also seen a significant increase in e-commerce channels where we have been accelerating our presence versus the pre-crisis. However, given the net effect of these shifts, we expect a temporary but significant impact on our business in the second quarter primarily coming from the slowdown in our away-from-home business. For context, if we look at our April month-to-date trends, we are seeing volumes down globally, approximately, 25% driven by the sharp declines in our away-from-home businesses. Fortunately, based on the latest projections, we do expect the second quarter to be the most severely impacted.

With that said, there is still a good deal of uncertainty around the trajectory of the pandemic, as well as the resulting macroeconomic impact. While we’re seeing different impacts across geographies and at different times, generally we expect

We expect three phases. The outbreak with its corresponding social distancing measures, a period of graduated reopenings, and finally, a return to a new normal. Consumer mindset and shopping behavior will be different in each phase, and they’ll vary across markets, but we foresee some similar patents that I’ll discuss in greater detail.

Of course, we can look to China for some early learnings about the various phases. I’m happy to say that our plants there are all operating and employees have returned to company offices in Shanghai. We’re seeing encouraging signs of increased consumption as outlets reopen resulting in sequential improvements in China. However, the consumption is still lower than prior year, and we expect a full recovery to take time, especially as there are still limits on crowd sizes.

As we anticipate a recovery in China, we’re planning key actions with bottlers to regain momentum, including a pre-summer sales promotion and increased cooler placements. We will follow the strategy that has proved successful before the pandemic, adjusted with greater focus on channels and packages that will have traction as the new normal unfolds.

While we are encouraged by the improving trends in China, we recognize that other countries may not follow the same trajectory and changes in social distancing practices may be gradual. And the situation in China could certainly continue to evolve. It is simply too soon to estimate exactly what might lay ahead.

That’s why we’re taking swift action now to adapt in the near term, while best positioning ourselves for success later. Our global workforce is a critical asset and protecting people [Indecipherable] is a high priority. Teams around the world are being asked to work differently, and they’re rising to the occasion. We have implemented real-time network collaboration routines to accelerate knowledge sharing. We’re adapting local market strategies across our system, including supply chain, stakeholder engagement, and workforce management. We’ve adopted dynamic resource allocation practices in many regions matching people to projects and scaling the best ideas across geographies. In many ways, the strategy we laid out at CAGNY remains the same centered around brand building, innovation, revenue growth management, and execution. Having the ability to dial-up and recalibrate aspects of that strategy is critical in this environment.

A culture of agility is key. We are working seamlessly with our bottlers and retail customers to make real-time demand given the rapid shifts in customer patterns. [Indecipherable] alignment has never been more important and the work we’ve done to strengthen the system in recent years is bearing fruit in steps of execution.

For our retail customers, grocery stores for example, we’re focused on maximizing system efficiency by ruthlessly prioritizing to deliver on core SKUs and key brands and help customers simplify their supply chains. We’re also taking this opportunity to reshape our innovation pipeline to eliminate a longer tail of smaller projects and allocate resources to fewer, larger, more scalable, and more relevant solutions for this environment.

With shoppers spending less time browsing, it’s crucial that we work to minimize out-of-stocks and maximize share of visible inventory. In markets around the world, we’ve redeployed on-the-ground sales reps, especially those orientated towards the on-premise trade and refocused them on merchandising, resulting in increased share of displays and stock on the floor. As consumers adjust to stay-at-home lifestyle, they’re making fewer shopping trips and filling bigger baskets often based on availability and orientate to known trusted brands. Therefore, we are working with our customers to maximize promotional effectiveness and reconsidering multi-pack promotions and frequency, to ensure the mix of our product and packaging offerings are meeting their needs.

Our consumer-centric total beverage strategy has enabled us to deliver products that shoppers want when stocking up on essentials, whether it’s to refresh, hydrate, or provide functional benefits. We also recognize the importance of customers both big and small and are working to support independent retailers. We’re implementing measures to support small retailers in many countries. For example, in Brazil mom-and-pop stores face mounting pressure and they are a key pillar not only of our business but local communities. We have played a leading role in the formation of the Small Trade Activity Recovery or STAR program. Along with consumer product peers, the STAR coalition will connect companies, governments, and small retail associations to help small and medium retailers.

We’ve also experienced an upsurge in e-commerce across the globe, with the growth rate of the channel doubling in many countries. Consumers are getting necessities delivered to their door, in many cases with contact-less delivery. Revenue growth management plays a key role in our current strategy as we shift towards package sizes that are fit-for-purpose online sales and as we reallocate consumer and trade promotions to digital. For grocery e-delivery companies, we’ve increased our visibility with a focus on multi-packs so consumers can access our beverage [Indecipherable] desire.

We are also acting fast to address the needs of restaurant partners as they adapt to the current environment. In North America, we’ve offered our foodservice restaurant partners an alternative to [Indecipherable] by ensuring bottle or can availability for delivery. In the US, we’ve partnered with the national leading food aggregator to increase our product profile and accelerate customer menu optimization by including beverage options and value bundles. Also we’ve recently played an active role in the Great American Takeout movement with the National Restaurant Association.

We’re also being mindful about the right level of brand marketing and new product launches given the consumer mindset across the markets. We’ve developed and determined that in this initial phase, there is limited effectiveness to broad-based brand marketing. With this in mind, we’ve reduced our direct consumer communication. We’ll pull sizable marketing campaign through the early stages of the crisis and reengage when the timing is right. These plans will vary from market-to-market with our earliest re-engagement focusing on the recovery in China. At the same time, we are leveraging our associates to address longer term opportunities recognizing that near-term realities will subside.

Looking ahead, we may not know the exact shape of the recovery, but we are taking actions today to be prepared for the future. For the recovery phase, [Indecipherable] is key as we prepare to strike a right balance of affordability [Indecipherable] packs in addition to premium offerings. This is one area where we are much better positioned versus our system 10 years ago when our portfolio and SKU optionality was not nearly as sophisticated as it’s today.

We’ll also embrace some seismic consumer behavior shifts that are taking place, especially in e-commerce. We believe the accelerating expansion of the channel is sustainable, and we want to continue to be well positioned for long-term growth. We are investing in digital capabilities to strengthen consumer connections and further piloting several different digital-enabled initiatives using fulfillment methods, whether B2B to home or B2B platforms in many countries to capture online demand for at-home consumption in the future. We’re seeing good results in these early days and are looking to scale similar partnerships and more customers.

In times when a crisis has hit it can be easy to lose sight of the long-term, but we will continue to build a more sustainable business for the future. Late last year we refreshed our purpose statement, we refresh the world to make a difference, and our company’s purpose is now more important than ever. Tomorrow the Company will publish its 2019 business and sustainability report reflecting a continued journey towards driving a more sustainable business.

While there are still many unknowns ahead, we do know that over a 134 years of business we’ve seen many types of crisis, be they military, economic, or pandemic, and the Coca-Cola Company has always emerged stronger in the end. We are in a better position today than we were heading into previous periods of challenge. We’ve made meaningful progress in accelerating our capabilities, reshaping our bottling system, pivoting our portfolio, and transforming our culture. Undoubtedly, there will be ups and downs in the coming months, but with our bottling partners, we are clear on what needs to be done, both now and into the future, to manage our business, focus our strategies, accelerate our actions, and redirect our investments.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to John.

John Murphy — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, James. And thanks to all of you for joining us. I’d like to complement James’s remarks with a particular focus on the following areas. Our people, 2020 profitability and cash flow, capital allocation priorities, our bottling system, and our post-COVID readiness.

It may be a little unusual to start the finance view on people, but in these times, it is absolutely the right place to start. The manner in which we have seen sacrifice, commitment, resilience, and adaptability Part 3

And adaptability in the past weeks has stood out, and we have been able to accomplish things which in normal times would have seemed impossible.

As with many companies, job security is a concern for our people, and for us it has been a key priority as we navigate through this period. Where necessary, we have furloughed some employees and we have done so on full pay through June. The length, severity, and overall impact of the crisis will ultimately determine how we will come out of it, and we will be very thoughtful on our approach.

What we do see, as James mentioned, is a lot of redeployment, enabling the company to pivot quickly for the work that matters most in these times. The agility we are seeing across the world in this regard has been impressive and is opening the door to new ways of working that are allowing us to be a lot more responsive.

For me, some of the work that matters most is smart use of the many levers we have at our disposal to maximize profit and cash flow. On the revenue side, we have made substantial changes to our brand pack portfolio focus and are leveraging the playbooks on affordability and value that have served us so well in past crisis around the world.

On the expenditure side, I would divide it into four key focus areas and with a particular emphasis on quarter two. One, as James mentioned, we have been pulling back on our marketing spend for now. Being close to our consumers in a relevant way is a key guiding principle and staying disciplines to demand an appropriate ROI is a close second.

Two, we are taking a similar approach with our trade dollars. While much of that spend is managed by our bottlers in both our bottling investments and North America businesses, this is an important area to effectively manage and be willing to reengineer.

Three, we are attacking all discretionary operating expenses and challenging what is essential and making sure every dollar is being spent on services, travel, meetings, etc. is appropriate. And four, we have paused all capital spend other than what is absolutely essential or has already been committed. By moving quickly and decisively, we will avoid waste, improve ROI and spend, and give us maximum flexibility for the second half of the year as we gain clarity on the outlook. Finally, as a quick reminder for your models, the reductions to marketing and trade spend will get phased over the balance of the year.

Our capital allocation priorities should be framed against our liquidity position on our balance sheet. With the actions taken since March, our overall liquidity is strong and so too is our balance sheet. We will, of course, continue to focus on protecting the progress we’ve made on working capital and free cash flow in 2019. And in this context, our capital allocation priorities remain very much focused on investing wisely to support our business operations and continuing to prioritize our dividend.

Specifically with regards to the dividends, we currently have no intentions to change our approach. Regarding M&A, we do not foresee any significant activity going forward this year, nor do we intend to repurchase shares. We are also mindful of staying close to the debt range we have previously highlighted. We will, of course, review our overall approach to capital allocation as we know more about the length and severity of the crisis.

James spoke earlier about how our global bottling system is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic. I cannot overstate the admiration we all have for everything our bottling partners are doing to stay close to their people, their customers, and their communities. Many of them are battle-hardened when it comes to managing crisis, and I know they are proactively taking steps to preserve cash, strengthen their balance sheets, and manage their P&Ls.

Currently, we do not have any major concerns surrounding our bottling partners from a liquidity perspective, and we are working closely with them to anticipate and deal effectively with a scenario where the coronavirus situation is longer and more severe than currently anticipated.

As we noted in our release, we are unable to provide an update to our full-year 2020 financial outlook. We expect to have a better picture of how the recovery will unfold when we report our second quarter results in July. Meantime, I would like to highlight the following. In looking at currency impacts for comparable net revenues based on current spot rates and including the impact of hedge positions, we expect a mid-single digit full-year headwind.

For comparable operating income also based on current spot rates, expect a high-single digit headwind with most of the headwind coming from our developing and emerging markets. We still expect the company’s underlying effective tax rate to be 19.5% for the year.

Looking ahead, it’s important that we adapt quickly to the current environment, while also best positioning ourselves to win in the post-COVID world. Emerging stronger from this crisis demands a willingness to challenge the status quo. To that end, we are using this time to do just that. Last couple of months already taught us how to do many things very differently.

In closing, let me say, I have never been more proud to be a part of the Coca-Cola system or indeed more optimistic. It’s a testament to the cultural transformation taking hold across the organization. Our people and the strategic alignment of our system give me the confidence in our ability to not only manage through the current prices but to emerge from it stronger.

With that, operator, we are ready for questions.

Questions and Answers:

