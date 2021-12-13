Categories Consumer, Research Summary
The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) stock research summary | Q2 2022
Many packaged food companies benefited from the trend of increased at-home food consumption which has begun to normalize now. JM Smucker witnessed these trends during its most recent quarter and the company has revised its guidance for the full fiscal year. Check out this report to get an idea of the opportunities and challenges it faces for the year.
Table of Contents
- Overview
- Financial Highlights
- Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
- Business Segment Analysis
- Key Developments
- Excerpts from Earnings Conference Call
