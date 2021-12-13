Categories Consumer, Research Summary

The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) stock research summary | Q2 2022

Many packaged food companies benefited from the trend of increased at-home food consumption which has begun to normalize now. JM Smucker witnessed these trends during its most recent quarter and the company has revised its guidance for the full fiscal year. Check out this report to get an idea of the opportunities and challenges it faces for the year. 

Table of Contents

  1. Overview
  2. Financial Highlights
  3. Outlook
  4. SWOT Analysis
  5. Business Segment Analysis
  6. Key Developments
  7. Excerpts from Earnings Conference Call
Download SJM research summary

Most Popular

Biofrontera sees TAM of $4 Bln for lead product Ameluz: CEO Erica Monaco

Caption: iStock Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) is a biopharmaceutical company providing specialty dermatology therapies and services in the United States. Founded in March 2015, the company has a solid portfolio

General Dynamics (GD) thrives on strong orders, new contracts

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) develops and supplies aerospace and defense products to both the federal government and private customers. The stock of the company, which deals in a wide

FedEx (FDX) Stock: Long term prospects intact despite supply chain, cost issues

Transport and courier companies were among the worst affected by the supply chain crisis that gripped the business world during the COVID era. Nearly two years into the pandemic, cargo

Tags

Food Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top