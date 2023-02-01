Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Q4 earnings drop despite higher revenues

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) announced fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a double-digit fall in adjusted earnings and an increase in revenues.

Thermo Fisher Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter revenues increased 7% annually to $11.5 billion, with strong contributions from the core laboratory products and services segment.

Adjusted earnings, meanwhile, declined to $5.40 per share in the most recent quarter from $6.54 per share a year earlier. The reported profit was $1.58 billion or $4.01 per share, compared to $1.66 billion or $4.17 per share in the prior-year quarter.

