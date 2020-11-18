TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TJX Companies Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded November, 18, 2020. I would like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies Incorporated. Please go ahead, sir.

Ernie Herrman — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you, Jordan. Before we begin, Deb has some opening comments.

Debra McConnell — Senior Vice President, Global Communications

Thank you, Ernie, and good morning. The forward-looking statements we make today about the Company’s results and plans are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company’s plans to vary materially. These risks are discussed in the Company’s SEC filings, including, without limitation, the Form 10-K filed March 27, 2020 and the Form 10-Q filed August 28, 2020. Further, these comments and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted today by The TJX Companies, Inc. Any recording, retransmission, reproduction, or other use of the same for profit or otherwise without prior consent of TJX is prohibited and a violation of United States Copyright and other laws. Additionally, while we have approved the publishing of a transcript of this call by a third-party, we take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in that transcript.

Thank you. And now I will turn it back over to Ernie.

Ernie Herrman — Chief Executive Officer and President

Good morning. Joining me and Deb on the call is Scott Goldenberg. I’d like to start our call today by expressing our sincere gratitude to all of our global associates for their continued hard work and dedication as we navigate the business through this health crisis. They have helped us achieve monumental tasks over these past eight months. We are especially proud of their commitment to our health and safety protocols for both associates and customers. I want to give special recognition to our store, distribution center, and fulfillment center associates. We are truly grateful for their commitment to keeping our business open and moving forward, which requires them to physically go into work. In recognition of their efforts, we have once again awarded a majority of them an appreciation bonus to be paid in November, this month. We will continue to look for opportunities to recognize associates in the fourth quarter for their continued contributions to the business.

As we keep managing through the global pandemic, I want to share our continued concern about the human impact of COVID, including on our associates and customers. I know the news around the resurgence is difficult for all of us to see. As an international retailer with operations around the world, we continue to follow government mandates in our regions, which means at this time, we have some stores temporarily closed. Currently, the vast majority of these are in Europe, with only a very small number in North America.

Moving to the business update, I’m going to start with a recap of our third quarter results, followed by some comments on the fourth quarter, and then move to the market share opportunities we see for TJX in the medium and the long term.

Now to our third quarter results. I am very pleased that both our sales and earnings per share well exceeded our plans. Overall, open-only comp store sales were down 5% and earnings per share were $0.71. Further, sales exceeded our plans across each of our divisions. Our [00:03:35] third quarter results reinforce our confidence in the flexibility and strength of our business model over the long term. The third quarter marked the first quarter this year that nearly all of our stores were open. Despite the numerous macro headwinds, including COVID and its impact on consumer behavior and the limitations and cost of operating with new safety and occupancy protocols, we generated strong cash flow and saw a strong rebound to our top and bottom lines.

We are convinced that we can continue our successful profitable growth once we are past this health crisis and the environment normalizes. To provide more detail on the drivers of our above-plan sales in the third quarter, we believe that the combination of improved merchandise mix, higher store inventory levels, our focus on safe in-store shopping experiences, and the restart of our marketing campaigns were all factors.

First, we significantly improved our assortments in the seasonality of our product. We have made progress in flexing our buying dollars and shifting to higher demand categories. We saw strength in our home, beauty, and activewear categories across Marmaxx, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It’s great to see consumer seeking out our banners for the categories that they currently deem important. Our buyers have done a terrific job delivering great merchandise and values throughout the store for all of our categories, including both the hot trending categories and the softer trending areas.

Second, overall inventory availability and the buying environment are excellent. Our buyers have done a great job communicating with our vendors and leveraging our global buying offices in this environment. We’ve also added hundreds of new vendors this year. Our merchandise flow to stores has improved since last quarter and we felt good about bringing customers the terrific values they expect from us in the third quarter. We expect our inventory flow to incrementally improve throughout the fourth quarter. I especially want to highlight the outstanding sales results at our HomeGoods banner. We believe that our aggressive expansion of HomeGoods over the past five years has positioned us very well to capture outsized home share in this environment.

Next, our merchandise margin was up significantly. With excellent overall inventory availability, mark-on was very strong. Markdowns were also better than anticipated, as sales exceeded our plans and consumers responded favorably to our fresh merchandise mix. We also continued to receive very good feedback on our health and safety protocols from customers who have shopped in our stores. Our marketing organization works very closely with the store operations teams to develop clear and helpful signage to convey our commitment to a safe shopping experience to our customers. We believe our health and safety focus will be important to consumers as they decide where they are comfortable doing their in-store shopping this holiday season and beyond.

Lastly, we generated very strong cash flow and further increased our liquidity during the third quarter. As we announced today, our current financial liquidity and flexibility gives us the confidence to reinstate our quarterly dividend subject to Board approval. We expect the dividend to be at an increased level compared to the last dividend we paid in March. Scott, of course, will talk more about this in the tender offer we announced this morning in his financial update in a moment.

Moving to the fourth quarter and our opportunities for the holiday selling season. First, we are convinced that we will be a gifting destination again this holiday season. With our wide selections across many merchandise categories, we believe customers will find gifts for everyone on their list in our stores and online. And our treasure hunt shopping experience offers customers that element of discovery when they’re looking for some inspiration for what to buy for the people on their holiday list. Second, we plan to flow fresh product multiple times a week to our stores and online throughout the holiday so that shoppers can find new gift giving assortments every time they shop us. Next, we believe our holiday marketing campaigns, which started hearing earlier this month, will help drive customer traffic. We are highlighting our terrific gift assortments and excellent values with messaging such as spend less, gift better and big love, small prices. In the U.S. and Canada, we will leverage the strengths of our retail brands together in multi-banner campaigns. In Europe, we are leveraging our campaign across each of our European countries. Lastly, e-commerce, we continue to add new categories and brands to our U.S. and U.K. online businesses. This holiday season, we are planning to offer an expanded assortment of gifts for those shoppers who prefer to shop online.

We feel very good about what we have planned this holiday season. However, we continue to see significant COVID-related headwinds that we believe will make it difficult to achieve the level of sales that we would normally expect during this time of the year. First is the recent resurgence of COVID cases and the consumer impact. In addition to leading to more temporary store closures, this also continues the uncertainty around shopping behavior. We see some consumers are still reluctant to shop in stores and others may make fewer shopping trips this holiday season. Again, we believe our health and safety measures will encourage consumers who are comfortable doing in-store shopping this year to return to our stores. Second, we anticipate some pressure during peak shopping times in some stores from occupancy limits and social distancing protocols. We have several initiatives planned to help mitigate some of this pressure and to improve traffic flow and speed of checkout. Lastly, we are seeing softer demand for certain product categories given the number of people continuing to spend more time at home. While we are emphasizing the high demand categories of home, beauty and activewear, there is a limit to how much of our mix we would shift in the short-term to medium-term. Medium- to long-term, while much of what I just discussed are macro headwinds that could persist until a vaccine is widely available and the environment normalizes, we feel very confident in the market share opportunities we see ahead. We are laser focused on the continued successful growth of TJX and seen numerous opportunities to leverage our strengths. First, we are convinced that our great brands and great values concept is an enduring retail formula that we will continue to be a major draw for consumers. Our surveys tell us that our customers love our differentiated treasure hunt shopping experience and we are convinced that this will continue to service extremely well when more consumers are comfortable shopping our stores. We believe our value proposition gives consumers a compelling reason to shop us in this environment and will continue to attract shoppers over the long-term. Second, we believe our relationships with vendors will grow even stronger as other retailers close stores. We see the power of our global sourcing from a universe of over 21,000 vendors as a tremendous advantage. Next is the flexibility of our buying, store formats, and distribution networks, which we see as a key strength in a rapidly evolving retail landscape. This flexibility allows us to offer consumers a broad mix of branded merchandise across a very wide consumer demographic. Fourth, we see a significant opportunity to continue our global store growth over the long term. We are in an excellent position to take advantage of real estate availability to open new stores and relocate existing stores. Further, we plan to continue remodeling stores to further upgrade the shopping experience. As we look to capitalize on opportunities to attract more new customers in the future, we want them to have a positive shopping experience when they visit us to keep them coming back. Lastly, we see a great opportunity to capture additional share of the home category, which has been strong for us for many, many years. In the short term, we have been increasing our home mix at all our banners to capture our piece of the incremental demand that is out there. Going forward, we believe the strength of our buying team, which numbers over 400 home buyers, our global buying offices, and strong relationships with vendors around the world, will allow us to capitalize on the best merchandise available in the marketplace and bring our shoppers exciting home fashions at terrific values. Today, I am excited to share with you that we plan to launch e-commerce on homegoods.com later next year. We believe HomeGoods e-commerce will allow us to leverage both our strength in the home category and the power of our global buying organization and sourcing universe. We believe this will allow us to satisfy our current customer base, which is expanding and continue to attract new shoppers. The passion of our HomeGoods customers is terrific to see, and we are looking forward to bringing them our great brands and values 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In closing, I want to reiterate that the entire management team is laser-focused on navigating through these times to ensure the stability of the business in the short term. At the same time, our sights remain on our strategic vision for the medium- and long-term and capitalizing on the numerous opportunities we see for our business. We are prioritizing our investments in our associates, stores, supply chain and systems to strengthen our infrastructure and positioning to execute on our growth plans. We believe we are in excellent shape to build on our leadership positions in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia over the long term. TJX has successfully grown its business through many retail and economic cycles throughout our 43-year history, and I believe that we’ll come out of this health crisis an even stronger Company on the path to even greater success in the future. Again, and most importantly, I want to thank all of our associates worldwide who have shown an amazing commitment to TJX and have done outstanding work over these past eight months. Now, I’ll turn the call over to Scott for a financial update and then we’ll open it up for questions. Scott?

Scott Goldenberg — Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ernie, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to first echo Ernie’s comments and thank all of our global associates for their hard work and commitment over these past eight months.

Now to Q3 results. As Ernie mentioned, open-only comp store sales were down 5%. We were very pleased that overall sales and sales across all of our divisions well exceeded our plans. Overall customer traffic was down but improved versus the second quarter. Average basket increased and was strong again as customers responded favorably to our fresh mix and put more items into their carts. Merchandise margin was up significantly this quarter, driven by stronger mark-on and lower markdowns, which included a benefit due to the timing of markdowns between the second and third quarters. As to the cadence of sales, overall open-only comp store sales were sluggish in August and improved significantly for the remainder of the quarter, with September being the strongest month. While hard to quantify, we believe much of this improvement was due to a combination of a more seasonally appropriate merchandise mix and improved in-store inventory levels as the quarter progressed.

Moving to the bottom line, third quarter earnings per share were $0.71, which was significantly better than we anticipated. Earnings per share included a $0.09 benefit from our lower tax rate versus last year, which was due to a true-up of our year-to-date tax rate as well as the shifting of income and loss positions across our operating jurisdictions. I want to also remind you that our EPS reflects significant cost headwinds related to COVID. Similar to the second quarter, in the third quarter, these costs primarily included incremental payroll in our stores for enhanced cleaning and to monitor occupancy, personal protective equipment for our associates, and incremental expense related to the third quarter associate appreciation bonus. In total, COVID costs accounted for approximately $270 million of incremental expense in the third quarter.

As for our third quarter balance sheet inventory, the decline was due to a combination of items. First, we intentionally planned lower in-store inventory levels to accommodate social distancing and to account for the planned decline in our year-over-year sales. Second, sales were stronger than we expected in the third quarter, so we were replenishing our inventory quicker than we planned. And lastly, we continued to experience merchandise delivery delays due to continued bottlenecks in the supply chain. While overall inventory was down, in-store inventory levels improved significantly compared to the second quarter, and [00:08:25] we want them to be in this environment. To be clear, availability of merchandise in the marketplace is excellent and is not a factor impacting inventory levels.

Now, I’d like to walk through our third quarter cash flow and liquidity. During the quarter, we generated $4.1 billion of operating cash flow. This was primarily due to an increase in working capital and strong net income. We also benefited from lower capital spending and maintaining tight expense controls during the quarter. As a result, we ended the third quarter in a very strong liquidity position with $10.6 billion in cash. With such a strong liquidity position, we were very pleased to announce that we expect to reinstate our quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter, subject to Board approval at a rate of $0.26 per share. This would represent a 13% increase versus our previous dividend of $0.23 last paid in March of 2020. If approved by the Board in December, the dividend will be paid in March of 2021.

Next, we announced this morning that we launched cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate principal amount for certain of the bonds we issued in April of this year. The goal of these tender offers and the financing I’ll discuss shortly is to lower our borrowing costs by reducing the outstanding amount of our higher interest rate longer-dated bonds and issuing lower interest rate bonds. While we cannot give specific guidance at this time, if any of the bonds are successfully tendered, we would incur a pretax cash charge in the fourth quarter related to the extinguishment of this debt. Keep in mind, if nobody tenders their bonds, the charge will be zero. If $750 million of bonds are tendered, the one-time pretax charge could be in excess of $225 million. We will disclose the results of the tender offers and the approximate size of the extinguishment charge when available. We also disclosed this morning that we plan to issue new bonds maturing in seven and 10 years. We plan to use the proceeds of this offering together with the cash on hand to finance the tender offers, which are conditional on our issuing the bonds. We may also use some of the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes. As we said in our release, we are not providing a financial outlook for the fourth quarter due to COVID and the increasing uncertainty around temporary store closures and the consumer shopping behavior in this environment. As a point of reference for the two weeks of the fourth quarter, overall open-only comp stores were down 7%, similar to the trend we saw in the last week of October. As a reminder, regardless of comp sales trends, overall sales for the fourth quarter will be negatively impacted due to temporary store closures. That said, I do want to highlight a couple of significant items that negatively impact our fourth quarter bottom line versus last year. First, we’re expecting an increase in the amount of incremental COVID costs compared to what we saw in the third quarter. Second, there will be a negative impact due to the temporary store closings, which are most — currently mostly in Europe. Lastly, we expect higher incremental freight costs in the fourth quarter due to capacity constraints and higher rates. I also want to mention from a sequential standpoint, merchandise margin in the fourth quarter will not get a benefit from a shift in markdowns like we had in the third quarter. And further, fourth quarter freight expense will be significantly higher than what was in the third quarter. Wrapping up, I want to reiterate the strength of our third quarter results, while operating in a non-optimal environment. We believe that our third quarter sales, earnings and cash flow demonstrate what TJX is capable of when nearly all of our stores are open for a full quarter. We believe we have been prudent in our financial approach to planning the business and management of our balance sheet, and we ended the quarter in a very strong liquidity position. We are confident in our ability to manage the areas we can control like buying, merchandising, and store operations. We have a proven retail business model and we believe we are set up very well for continued success once this health crisis is behind us. Now, we are happy to take your questions. To keep the call on schedule, we’re going to ask that you please limit your questions to one per person. Thanks, and now we will open it up to questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.