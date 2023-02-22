Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TJX Companies (TJX) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $14.5 billion. US comp store sales increased 4%.
Net income increased 10% to $1 billion and EPS rose 14% to $0.89 versus the prior-year period.
For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects comparable store sales to be up 2-3% and EPS to be $0.68-0.71.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
What to expect when Beyond Meat (BYND) reports Q4 earnings this week
Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were down 6% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 35% year-to-date. The plant-based food products company is set to report its fourth quarter
Key takeaways from Dropbox’s (DBX) Q4 2022 financial results
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage and sharing tools that help office workers carry out their tasks with ease. The company, which offers solutions
Earnings: Walmart (WMT) Q4 results beat estimates; US comps up 8.3%
Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Tuesday reported impressive earnings and revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2023. The numbers also came in above the consensus estimates. Fourth-quarter