TXN Earnings: Key numbers from Texas Instruments Q2 financial results

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $1.38 billion, or $1.48 per share, compared to net income of $1.30 billion, or $1.36 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Net sales decreased 12% to $3.24 billion, driven primarily by weakness in the automotive market.

Following the earnings announcement, TXN shares up nearly 3% in after hours trading