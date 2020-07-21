Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

TXN Earnings: Key numbers from Texas Instruments Q2 financial results

Earnings and revenues surpass estimates; lifts 3Q20 outlook

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $1.38 billion, or $1.48 per share, compared to net income of $1.30 billion, or $1.36 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Net sales decreased 12% to $3.24 billion, driven primarily by weakness in the automotive market.

Looking for management/analysts comments on Q2 results? Check out this space and get access to preliminary/final earnings transcripts!

TI reports second quarter 2020 financial results and shareholder returns

Following the earnings announcement, TXN shares up nearly 3% in after hours trading 

Also Read:  Apple growth story has not ended: Here is why

Most Popular

Yelp’s (YELP) recovery at stake as widespread biz closures weigh on sentiment

The economic uncertainties and widespread disruption have shed light on the relevance of the services offered by Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), in the post-COVID world. But the online review platform

Infographic: IBM Q2 2020 earnings results

IBM's (NYSE: IBM) second quarter earnings and revenue dropped from the prior-year quarter, but beat analysts' estimates. The tech giant reported adjusted EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $18.1 billion

Abbott (ABT) could make a new 52-week high after upbeat Q2 results and rosier outlook

Thanks to the COVID-19 testing growth, after reporting solid second quarter results and strong outlook for fiscal 2020 last Thursday, shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) ended up 2.96% at

Tags

semiconductors

Related Articles

Top