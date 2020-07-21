United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 as COVID-related disruptions continued to impact operations. The bottom-line missed Wall Street’s projection, while revenues topped.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $9.31 per share for the June-quarter, compared to earnings of $4.21 per share last year. The bottom line missed the consensus forecast. The net loss was $1.63 billion or $5.79 per share, while in the year-ago quarter the company recorded earnings of $1.05 billion or $4.02 per share.

Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for United Airlines’ Q2 2020 earnings call transcript

The deterioration in the bottom-line performance reflects an 87% fall in revenues to $1.48 billion. Analysts were looking for a bigger decline.

.