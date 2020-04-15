Unitedhealth Group (NYSE: UNH) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealth Group

John Rex — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, UnitedHealth Group

Presentation:

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealth Group

Good morning and thank you for joining us. With all that is going on, we’ve structured things a bit differently today. We’ll get directly to what’s likely top of mind for all of you, the impact of COVID-19 global health crisis on our businesses and the actions we’re taking to support our communities, members, patient’s, care providers, customers, government partners, and team members and their family. These are still the early days in the response to COVID-19 and we anticipate we will experience and learn more as events unfold in the months ahead.

UnitedHealth Group was consciously built with a restless mindset, adaptable capabilities, culture and the enduring human values to respond and serve and meeting challenges such as we are seeing today. The commitment, ingenuity, compassion and engagement of the 325,000 people of UnitedHealth Group has never been stronger.

I will start today by expressing my gratitude and admiration to this restless team for the extraordinary efforts and personal sacrifices being made every day. They are doctors, nurses, pharmacists, social workers and other clinical and non-clinical health-care workers on the frontlines of care as well as customer care representatives, transaction processors, supply chain experts, technology engineers, data scientists and others supporting them, the health system in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic is deeply personal to them and to all of us. They’re connected digitally, triaging people with symptoms, engaging directly with our most vulnerable patients, ensuring essential chronic and COVID-19-related medical and behavioral health services are available and accessed, while helping keep the health system coordinated, connected and working for individuals and their doctors.

They are enhancing safety for those most at risk, making sure the right medicines are getting to the right patients when and where they need it, and the right testing and protective gear is available to properly safeguard the health workforce. They are driving innovative solutions around testing, healthcare workforce safety, improving critical product, supply and services availability, helping develop and evaluate therapies and applying advanced analytics to identify, predict, and combat COVID-19.

For our heroic clinical team, we have further hardened our safety-first workforce environment for those carrying for patients across our more than 1,500 facilities and those providing medications and services, caring for people in their homes.

Like all of us, they are concerned about the health and safety of their own families and friends. Yet, they remain front and centered, engaging fully each day to serve, many selflessly away from their families for weeks, so they can ensure care is provided to those most in need. I have never been more proud or more humbled to be on their team.

Every team member at UnitedHealth Group remains fully employed, supported, protected, and engaged in the COVID-19 crisis.

Let me pause to acknowledge and add a note of deep gratitude to Andrew Witty, who has announced this morning will be taking a leave of absence to provide leadership for the efforts of the World Health Organization to find and distribute a vaccine for COVID-19. Our gratitude for Andrew is grounded in all he has done to guide UnitedHealth Group and Optum so effectively and sensitively for all who we serve and all who work at this enterprise, and his willingness to apply his leadership and phenomenal talents to this new assignment for which he is so aptly suited. We couldn’t be more proud to call one of our own and see one of our own serve in this way. And we look forward to both his success in leading this effort and his return to our company once this important work is done. He is on the call with us today and available to respond to your questions before he reports to duty with the World Health Organization.

From the outset of COVID-19 outbreak, we mobilized to keep our entire enterprise fully intact and functioning at the highest performance levels. As we stand today, we are supporting all of our products, services, and commitments across all of our businesses and markets. We have long had a high proportion of our more than 200,000-person non-clinical team working from home, and we were able to quickly move nearly all of the rest to work at home as well. They have been performing well and our service levels remained strong for our clients, members, patients and the health system broadly.

For the millions of people we are privileged to serve through UnitedHealthcare, we have taken every step possible to broaden access to care. We have offered additional enrollment opportunities to those who previously declined employer-sponsored offerings, eliminated all COVID-19 related cost sharing’s, and removed prior authorizations to speed patient transitions of care, so health systems can diagnose, treat, and redirect patients. We have developed, revised payment timeframes to help people sustain coverage, and we are helping people displaced from their job to smoothly transition to affordable coverage, which meets their needs.

Last week, we moved to provide nearly $2 billion in liquidity to the health system, accelerating payments to care providers whose clinical operations have been impacted. We have been partnering with other companies and academic institutions to develop and validate protocols and processes to more rapidly and frequently test healthcare professionals on the frontline, applying new technology to ensure safe and full availability of this critical workforce. This leverages the self-administered collection innovation we developed, which is simplifying COVID-19 testing and we have been tracking infectious disease pattern to identify supply-demand in equities and resource needs in every major metropolitan statistical area across the U.S. health system. This will emerge as a new capability to provide enhanced disease surveillance in the future.

Our high-risk members have been identified and we are surrounding them with services to reduce the impacts of social isolation on their access to physical and behavioral care while keeping them as safe as possible. And we have provided over $50 million in initial domestic and global grant funding and investments to advance health workforce safety, support those in geographies most afflicted, aid seniors included in their homes, and help communities address rising levels of homelessness and food and security.

Like the broader health system in recent weeks, we have seen a reduction in elective care which is impacting both the UnitedHealthcare benefits and the OptumCare delivery businesses. Most traditional procedure work has been postponed at our SCA ambulatory surgery centers. Likewise, the UnitedHealthcare and Optum at-risk care delivery businesses have seen lower demand for these services.

We are seeing timeframes and discussions for new business opportunities being extended as most business partners focus on crisis response. Many employers have had to furlough employees, driving higher levels of unemployment, which may ultimately affect the outlook for growth in our Group Benefits business, while increasing our membership in individual lines and Medicaid coverages.

While it feels awkward to be talking about earnings outlook at this moment, you saw our press release, we are maintaining our 2020 earnings per share outlook established at our Investor Conference. We view this as the most reasonable baseline posture in these uncertain times as we continue to grow and operate our businesses while assessing the multitude of potentially offsetting factors across our uniquely diverse enterprise. These factors will become clear in the months to come. The related financial effects on our business will clarify as well.

As they do, we commit to providing swift relief, even as we consider the uncertainty of the environment going forward. While there is still much to understand, we can be very clear with you today that we are committed to ensuring that any financial imbalances which arise from this situation, are reconciled proactively and addressed fairly and timely for all those we serve.

Let me now share a few of the specific actions underway at Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Optum has cared directly for more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients to-date and is operating more than 400 test sites across the country. We quickly shifted more than 4,000 additional OptumCare physicians to our digital care clinics on our way to more than 10,000 in the weeks to come. These rapid responses was made possible by the swift work of the regulatory agencies, allowing flexibility in state licensure requirements for clinicians across service categories and state lines. We thank and commend them for these actions and encourage long-term continuation of these policies.

Our digital health consumer engagement has accelerated in many directions. For example, we’ve applied new COVID-19 clinical pathways to our device based remote monitoring services to identify and prioritize high-risk individuals for follow-up care.

Our newly developed COVID-19 symptom checker provides people with recommendations on how to proceed, based on the results. And we’ve provided access to our digital behavioral health care services which give clients on-demand help for stress, anxiety, and depression. All content, coping tools and peer support are free to everyone. Because it’s critical everyone receives their needed medications, we are providing early refills, extended authorizations and increased home delivery options. We also extended hours at our behavioral health pharmacies to ensure medication adherence for those with mental health and substance abuse challenges. The spread of the virus has created a significant health risk for those receiving life-sustaining infusion services traditionally administered in the hospital or hospital clinic settings. For these patients, we’re providing infusion services through our Optum Infusion ambulatory suites and in their homes through our nurse infusion specialists.

Finally, Optum is innovating on the frontlines of care delivery, developing screening protocols to identify patients who are likely to need hospitalizations and collaborating with health and care delivery organizations to share this knowledge.

UnitedHealthcare is working at full speed as well with partners across the health system to address the current global emergency. For consumers, UnitedHealthcare has made it simple and easy to access care, waiving cost sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment and eliminating many administrative requirements. Tens of thousands of people have taken advantage of the special enrollment period we opened for those needing coverage for health benefits, and more than 2 million consumers took advantage of our offer to obtain early prescription drug refills to ensure no one experienced gaps in treatment.

UnitedHealthcare digital and telehealth services were ready, and as a result, extensively used as a safe simple and free way to connect with care providers, either through a partner or directly with the patients’ own doctor. UnitedHealthcare is paying careful attention to vulnerable members especially in Medicare and Medicaid by expanding access to our personalized digital care platforms, which provide up-to-date information about prevention, coverage and care. People can quickly talk to a nurse, refill and schedule home delivery for prescriptions and get access to emotional support 24 hours a day.

We are also helping federal, state and local authorities address system capacity shortages by supporting them with the main operating experience. One example involves two UHC Community & State leaders, Dr. Jeffrey Brenner and Kathleen Stillo, who are now working exclusively with the State of New Jersey, for the next several months to establish a critically needed field-based hospital system. These are just a few examples of how the people of Optum and UnitedHealthcare have mobilized to respond to this public health challenge. There are many more and they are happening every day.

Now, I’ll turn it over to John Rex, our Chief Financial Officer.

John Rex — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, UnitedHealth Group

Thank you, Dave. I know you’ve had an opportunity to look through our first quarter financial results this morning. And as such, given the unique circumstances, I’ll be brief about the quarter. As Dave said, while it feels somewhat uncomfortable to be speaking of the financial aspects of this challenging situation, we know this is what you need to understand for your work. Given the timing of the COVID-19 outbreak and its progression in United States, the first quarter financial impact was limited. As you know, incidence rates in the U.S. only started moving meaningfully in mid-March. And elective care trends did not begin to be meaningfully impacted until later in the month.

At the segment level, UnitedHealthcare and the OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx businesses all reported first quarter operating earnings that were in line with our own expectations going into the year.

Looking ahead, we are maintaining our full-year 2020 earnings per share outlook. As I’m sure you would expect this view is subject to a number of key considerations that yet to play fully out, including the full incidents and intensity levels we experience, the duration and ultimate impact on economic, employment, and business activity levels, and the duration and extent of disrupted care patterns as the virus runs its course.

Beyond our maintained earnings per share outlook, we anticipate other key Investor Conference metrics likely will play out differently than we expected at that time. And our quarterly progression will likely vary from historical patterns. For example, the environment today suggests the second quarter could be the lowest medical care ratio of the year, potentially, meaningfully so with elective care demand still restrained. Offsetting this impact, we would anticipate the second half medical care ratio could be meaningfully elevated.

Among some of the factors we consider, people will hopefully have more comprehensive care access by the second half of the year. And some of the currently deferred care can be restored. Individuals with chronic conditions are among those for whom we have considerable concern in this environment. While we are mitigating the impact through other means, mistreatments can aggravate health status, resulting in initially more intensive care needs as the system reopens. We will proactively work to help them quickly seek care. And the impact of testing and coverage expansion such as serologic tests. These are just a few of the factors we must consider, and I’m confident you are eager to probe into all of these areas and likely more.

We appreciate your understanding of our need to defer on providing point estimates and even ranges today, given the evolving situation, the multi-variables at play and their interdependencies and our regard for the mini thoughtful view that will shape the situation.

Our strong financial position and liquidity enable us to fully meet both our operational and strategic needs. We ended the quarter with an intentionally higher excess cash balance and a higher than normal debt-to-capital ratio. This was a prudent response to what we saw in more volatile financial markets during the month of March. When considering our quarter ending excess corporate cash position, we size our debt to total capital ratio at about 40.5%. As markets become more normal, we will return to our previous cash management and leverage position.

Given our critical relationship with our healthcare delivery partners, we moved quickly to implement policies to provide enhanced liquidity for care providers, by accelerating nearly $2 billion in payments, provided needed support to health systems and individual care providers. These types of actions are important to help provide more financial stability for the system.

We expect some metrics such as days in medical claims payable and cash flow will be impacted as a result of these actions. Well, that will be transitory as we move through this situation together.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Dave.

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealth Group

Thank you, John. I hope this gives you some insight into what we are seeing and the actions we are taking to serve people, communities and the health system during these unprecedented times. We are committed to applying the full capacity of our enterprise to serve, not just our patients, members, and customers, but also the hundreds of millions of people impacted across the nation and around the world.

We will continue to protect our team members and their families, apply our skills, energy and broad capabilities to serve and aid others in this time of crisis.

Our mission is to help people live healthier lives and to make the health system work better for everyone. This moment of challenge is proof of the resolve of the 325,000 women and men of UnitedHealth Group to achieve this mission, and you can also expect us to be fully prepared to excel on the other side of COVID-19, ready to respond to demand for health system resources and adapt our strategic priorities to emerging opportunities to lead in the development of the next generation health system in a socially conscious way.

Let’s open it up to questions please. One per person, so we can get to as many as possible. Thank you.

Question and Answers:

