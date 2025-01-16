UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $100.8 billion compared to $94.4 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.54 billion, or $5.98 per share, compared to $5.45 billion, or $5.83 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $6.81 from $6.16 last year.

Earnings beat estimates but revenues fell short.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenues of $450-455 billion, GAAP EPS of $28.15-28.65, and adjusted EPS of $29.50-30.00.

The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance