Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

V Earnings: Visa Q2 2023 adj. earnings rise on 11% revenue growth

Credit card giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced second-quarter 2023 results, reporting a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings and revenues.

Visa Inc. Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, rose sharply by 17% from last year to $2.09 per share. On a reported basis, net profit moved up to $4.3 billion or $2.03 per share.

The bottom line benefited from an 11% increase in revenues to $8 billion. Payments volume for the three months ended March increased 10% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis.

Prior Performance

  • Visa-Q1-2023-Earnings-Infographic
  • Visa Q4 2022 earnings infographic
  • Visa Q3 2022 earnings infographic
  • Visa Q2 2022 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Bank of America (BAC) Stock

Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock

Citigroup (C) Stock

Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store

Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical

Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell

Tags

BankingPayment Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top