V Earnings: Visa Q2 2023 adj. earnings rise on 11% revenue growth

Credit card giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced second-quarter 2023 results, reporting a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings and revenues.

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, rose sharply by 17% from last year to $2.09 per share. On a reported basis, net profit moved up to $4.3 billion or $2.03 per share.

The bottom line benefited from an 11% increase in revenues to $8 billion. Payments volume for the three months ended March increased 10% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis.

Prior Performance