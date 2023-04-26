Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
V Earnings: Visa Q2 2023 adj. earnings rise on 11% revenue growth
Credit card giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced second-quarter 2023 results, reporting a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings and revenues.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, rose sharply by 17% from last year to $2.09 per share. On a reported basis, net profit moved up to $4.3 billion or $2.03 per share.
The bottom line benefited from an 11% increase in revenues to $8 billion. Payments volume for the three months ended March increased 10% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis.
