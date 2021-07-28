Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Finance, Preliminary Transcripts
Visa Inc. (V) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
V Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Jul. 27, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Welcome to Visa’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host from Investor Relations, Ms. Jennifer Como and Mr. Mike Milotich. Ms. Como, you may now begin.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
UPS reports Q2 earnings above street target: Infographic
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The package delivery company reported Q2 revenue of $23.4 billion, up 14.5% year-over-year and higher
General Electric (GE) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The payment services firm reported Q2 revenue of $18.2 billion, up by 9% year-over-year
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q2 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021. Net revenues increased 5% to $17.02 billion. Net income for the first