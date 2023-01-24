Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

VZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Verizon’s Q4 2022 financial results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue of $35.3 billion was up 3.5% from the prior-year period.

Net income rose 41.4% year-over-year to $6.7 billion while EPS grew 41% to $1.56. Adjusted EPS was $1.19.

The top line beat expectations while the bottom line matched projections.

For FY2023, Verizon expects adjusted EPS of $4.55-4.85.

