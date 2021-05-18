Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WMT Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Q1 2022 earnings call dated May. 18, 2021.
Presentation:
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Walmart’s Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Dan Binder, with Investor Relations.
Dan Binder — Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Rob.
Good morning and welcome to Walmart’s first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. I’m joined by a few members of our executive team, including Doug McMillon, Walmart’s President and CEO; Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart US. In a few moments, Doug and Brett will provide you with an update on the business and discuss first quarter results that will be followed by our question-and-answer session.
Before I turn the call over to Doug, let me remind you that today’s call is being recorded and will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in our filings with the SEC. Please review our press release and accompanying slide presentation for a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements as well as our entire safe harbor statement and non-GAAP reconciliations on our website at stock.walmart.com.
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Doug McMillon.
