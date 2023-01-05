Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales decreased 1.5% year-over-year to $33.4 billion.

Net loss was $3.7 billion, or $4.31 per share, compared to net income of $3.6 billion, or $4.13 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS decreased 30.8% to $1.16.

For full-year 2023, the company expects sales of $133.5-137.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.45-4.65.

Prior performance