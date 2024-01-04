Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q1 2024 profit and sales beat estimates

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2024.

Net profit, on an adjusted basis, declined to $0.66 per share in the first quarter of 2024 from $1.16 per share in the corresponding period of last year but came in above analysts’ forecast. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $67 million or $0.08 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $3.72 billion or $4.31 per share in the prior year period.

Net sales increased 10% year-over-year to $36.71 billion in the November quarter. Sales also exceeded estimates. The company maintained its fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS guidance in the $3.20 to $3.50 range.

Prior Performance