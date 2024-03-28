Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

WBA Earnings: Walgreens Boots Alliance Q2 profit and sales beat estimates

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Q2 2024 earnings infographic

Net profit, on an adjusted basis, increased to $1.20 per share in the second quarter of 2024 from $1.16 per share in the corresponding period of last year and came in above analysts’ forecast. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $5.91 billion or $6.85 per share in Q2, compared to a profit of $703 million or $0.81 per share in the prior year period.

Net sales increased 6.3% year-over-year to $37.05 billion in the February quarter. Sales also exceeded estimates. The company narrowed its fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.20 to $3.35, reflecting the challenging retail environment in the U.S., early wind-down of sale-leaseback program, and lower earnings due to Cencora share sales.

Prior Performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

United Parcel Service (UPS) seems on track to regain lost strength

Cargo giant United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) ended fiscal 2023 on a weak note, reporting lower revenues and profit for the fourth quarter. The company experienced a slowdown post-pandemic

IPO Alert: What to look for when Boundless Bio goes public

Boundless Bio is preparing to debut on the Nasdaq stock market this week, and become the latest addition to the list of biotech firms that have launched IPOs this year.

Nike (NKE) bets on innovation and partnerships to return to high growth

Sneaker giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has been going through a rough patch for some time, with sales coming under pressure from weak demand and rising competition. Post-pandemic, the company

Tags

pharmaceuticalsretail pharmacy

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top