Key highlights from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Q3 2024 earnings results

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $36.4 billion. Sales rose 2.5% on a constant currency basis.

Net earnings were $344 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $118 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.63, down 36.6% YoY.

Revenue beat estimates while earnings fell short.

The company is lowering fiscal year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.80-2.95, reflecting challenging pharmacy industry trends and a worse-than-expected US consumer environment.

The stock plunged 15% in premarket hours on Thursday following the announcement.

