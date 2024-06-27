Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Q3 2024 earnings results
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $36.4 billion. Sales rose 2.5% on a constant currency basis.
Net earnings were $344 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $118 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.63, down 36.6% YoY.
Revenue beat estimates while earnings fell short.
The company is lowering fiscal year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.80-2.95, reflecting challenging pharmacy industry trends and a worse-than-expected US consumer environment.
The stock plunged 15% in premarket hours on Thursday following the announcement.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
McCormick & Company (MKC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $1.64 billion. Sales declined 1% in constant currency as well. Net income
Micron (MU) Q3 2024 profit exceeds expectations; revenue up 82%
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2024, and the chipmaker turned to a profit from a loss last year. The
Important takeaways from FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) Q4 2024 earnings report
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) this week reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers and raised its FY25 earnings guidance, triggering a stock rally that drove up FDX to a three-year high. Reflecting the