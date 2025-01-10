Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
WBA Earnings: Walgreens Boots Alliance reports higher Q1 sales; results beat
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) on Friday reported an increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025. Both sales and profit exceeded estimates.
Earnings, excluding special items, decreased to $0.51 per share in the first quarter from $0.66 per share in the corresponding period last year but came in above analysts’ forecast. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $265 million or $0.31 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $67 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year period.
Net sales increased 7.5% year-over-year to $39.5 billion in the November quarter and exceeded estimates. The company maintained its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.80.
