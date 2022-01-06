Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Sales increased 7.8% year-over-year to $33.9 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance amounted to $3.5 billion, or $4.13 per share, compared to a loss of $308 million, or $0.36 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 53.2% to $1.68.

For the full year of 2022, adjusted EPS is estimated to grow in the low single digits.