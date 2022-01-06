Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Sales increased 7.8% year-over-year to $33.9 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance amounted to $3.5 billion, or $4.13 per share, compared to a loss of $308 million, or $0.36 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 53.2% to $1.68.
For the full year of 2022, adjusted EPS is estimated to grow in the low single digits.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
AAPL Stock: What does the $3-trillion valuation mean for Apple?
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has probably more achievements to its credit than any other company, and the gadget giant added one more feather in its cap this week by reaching
IPO news: Here are a few points to note as Amylyx Pharmaceuticals goes public this week
There are quite a few pharmaceutical companies lined up to make their market debut this week. Among these is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals which is slated to go public this Friday. Here
IPO News: Reborn Coffee set to go public. Here’s all you need to know
After a year of record activity, the IPO market seems to be warming up for a busy 2022. The upcoming stock market debut of Reborn Coffee Inc. would be one