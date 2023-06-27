Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q3 adj. profit rises on higher revenues
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) on Tuesday said its third-quarter sales rose 9%. As a result, the healthcare service company’s adjusted profit increased during the three-month period.
Net profit, on an adjusted basis, moved up to $1.00 per share in the third quarter of 2023 from $0.96 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Unadjusted profit, meanwhile, declined to $118 million or $0.14 per share in Q3 from $289 million or $0.33 per share in the prior-year period.
Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $35.4 billion. The management reduced its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to the range of $4.00 per share to 4.05 per share, to reflect consumer and category conditions, lower COVID-19 contribution, and the cautious macroeconomic outlook.
“Consumers continue to appreciate the value, convenience, and range of services provided by Walgreens and Boots. However, significantly lower demand for COVID-related services, a more cautious and value-driven consumer, and a recently weaker respiratory season created margin pressures in the quarter,” said Walgreens’ CEO Rosalind Brewer.
Prior Performance
Stocks you may like:
Most Popular
Superlatus to be acquired by TRxADE HEALTH to create a global food consolidation platform
Superlatus, Inc., a U.S.-based holding company of food products and distribution capabilities, has signed a letter of intent to be acquired by TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), which is a
Ocean Biomedical extends patent rights for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis discovery to Europe
Biopharma company Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) on Friday revealed that its scientific co-founder Dr. Jack Elias has received notice from the European Patent Office, of its intention to grant
CarMax (KMX) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues were $7.7 billion, down 17.4% year-over-year. Net earnings were $228.2 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to