Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total sales amounted to $32.4 billion compared to $34.2 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net loss attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was $415 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to net earnings of $627 million, or $0.72 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 31.8% to $0.80 year-over-year.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $4.45-4.65.
