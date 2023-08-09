Walt Disney Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will be reporting operating results for the third quarter of 2023 today after the bell.
It is widely expected that the company would report earnings of $0.95 per share for the June quarter, on an adjusted basis, which represents a 13% year-over-year decrease. Meanwhile, revenues are expected to increase by around 5% from last year to $22.5 billion in the third quarter.
In the second quarter, the Burbank-headquartered company’s adjusted profit decreased to $0.93 per share from $1.08 per share a year earlier. On a reported basis, net income from continuing operations was $1.27 billion or $0.69 per share, compared to $470 million or $0.26 per share in the prior-year period.
Q2 revenues increase 12% annually to $21.8 billion. Both media & entertainment revenue and parks & experiences revenue increased.
