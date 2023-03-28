WBA Earnings: All you need to know about Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2023 earnings results

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales increased 3.3% year-over-year to $34.9 billion.

Net earnings were $703 million, or $0.81 per share, compared to $883 million, or $1.02 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS decreased 27.2% to $1.16.

For FY2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $4.45-4.65.

Prior performance