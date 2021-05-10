Weibo (WB) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased by 42% year-over-year at $458.9 million and 31% increase on a constant currency basis.
Net income attributable to Weibo was $49.8 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $52.1 million, or $0.23 per share, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted net income was $152.9 million, or $0.57 per share.
