Weibo (WB) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased by 42% year-over-year at $458.9 million and 31% increase on a constant currency basis.

Net income attributable to Weibo was $49.8 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $52.1 million, or $0.23 per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted net income was $152.9 million, or $0.57 per share.