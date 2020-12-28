Weibo (WB) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues remained relatively flat year-over-year at $465.7 million but dropped 4% on a constant currency basis.
Net income attributable to Weibo was $33.8 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $146.2 million, or $0.64 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income was $152.9 million, or $0.66 per share.
Monthly active users were 511 million in September 2020, up approx. 14 million year-over-year.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, Weibo estimates net revenues to increase by 1-3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
