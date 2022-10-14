Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $19.5 billion.

Net income decreased 31% to $3.5 billion while EPS fell 27% to $0.85 compared to last year.

Average assets at quarter-end stood at $1.88 trillion.

