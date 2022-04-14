Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue fell 5% year-over-year to $17.5 billion.
Net income dropped 21% to $3.6 billion while EPS decreased 14% to $0.88.
Average assets were down 1% to $1.9 trillion.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q1 2022 results
Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported lower net profit and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The bottom line also missed analysts' estimates. The company's stock
JM Smucker Co. (SJM) will focus on growth categories amidst inflation and supply chain volatility
Shares of JM Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) have gained 7% over the past 12 months. The company continues to face challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions and expects these
Here’s everything you need to know about Strong Global Entertainment’s upcoming IPO
The entertainment industry was hit hard by pandemic-related movement restrictions, which caused widespread closure of cinema halls and cancellation of events, but is gradually recovering from the crisis. Encouraged by