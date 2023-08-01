MO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Altria’s Q2 2023 financial results

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues dipped 0.5% to $6.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

GAAP net earnings more than doubled to $2.1 billion, or $1.19 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 4% to $1.31.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $4.89-5.03 for the full year of 2023.

Prior performance