WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo Q2 2022 earnings results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 16% year-over-year to $17 billion.
Net income fell 48% to $3.1 billion, or $0.74 per share, from the prior-year quarter.
Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.
Average loans were up 8% to $926.6 billion while deposits were up 1% to $1.4 trillion.
