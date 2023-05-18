Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues grew 7.6% year-over-year to $152.3 billion. Revenues were up 7.7% in constant currency.
Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart was down 18.5% to $1.67 billion while EPS was down 16.2% to $0.62 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.47.
Both the top and bottom line beat estimates.
For the second quarter of 2024, net sales are expected to increase approx. 4% in constant currency. For the full year of 2024, net sales are expected to increase around 3.5% in constant currency.
