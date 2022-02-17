Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart was $3.5 billion, or $1.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $2 billion, or $0.74 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.53.
Both the top and bottom line numbers exceeded expectations, sending the stock up over 3% in premarket hours.
For fiscal year 2023, consolidated net sales are expected to increase about 3% in constant currency.
