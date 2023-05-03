YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands’ Q1 2023 financial results

Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q3 2023 earnings results The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.75 billion, down 12% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales fell 8%.

Infographic: Key highlights from Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Q1 2023 earnings results The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $6.5 billion. Organic sales rose 9.4%. Net income attributable to common shareholders