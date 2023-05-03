Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands’ Q1 2023 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $1.64 billion.
Net income decreased 25% to $300 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.06.
Same-store sales grew 8% during the quarter.
