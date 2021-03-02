Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Q4 2021 earnings  call dated Mar. 01, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Tom McCallum — Head of Investor Relations for Zoom

Eric S. Yuan — Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Kelly Steckelberg — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Alex Kurtz — KeyBanc — Analyst

Will Power — Baird — Analyst

Matt Hedberg — RBC — Analyst

Sterling Auty — JP Morgan — Analyst

Meta Marshall — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Philip Winslow — Wells Fargo — Analyst

Tyler Radke — Citi — Analyst

Rishi Jaluria — DA Davidson — Analyst

Zane Chrane — Bernstein — Analyst

Brad Zelnick — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Bhavan Suri — William Blair — Analyst

Richard Valera — Needham — Analyst

Ryan MacWilliams — Stephens — Analyst

James Fish — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Matthew Vandervliet — BTIG — Analyst

Imtiaz Koujalgi — Guggenheim — Analyst

Siti Panigrahi — Mizuho — Analyst

Tom Roderick — Stifel — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

