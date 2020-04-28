Categories Earnings, Industrials

A visual dashboard of Ford Motor’s (F) Q1 2020 earnings results

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) reported an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share for the first quarter of 2020. Revenue dropped to $34 billion from $40.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019. On a GAAP basis, net loss was $2 billion or $0.50 per share. Revenue dropped to $34 billion from $40.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted loss before interest and taxes stood at $632 million. Ford stock, which ended up 4.26% at $5.39 today, dropped about 3% during the after-market session.

Ford (F) Q1 2020 Earnings Infograph

Ford expects second-quarter adjusted EBIT to be a loss of more than $5 billion, as year-over-year industry volumes decline significantly in every region. It’s worth noting that Ford withdrew its 2020 guidance given in the month of February.

Ford Motor Q4 2019 Earnings Infograph

Ford Motor Q1 2019 Earnings Infograph
