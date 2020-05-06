Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
A visual dashboard of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2020 earnings results
Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) jumped more than 15% in the after-market session after reporting stellar first quarter 2020 results. The cloud communications platform reported a non-GAAP net income of $0.06 per share and a GAAP net loss of $0.68 per share. Revenue surged 57% to $365 million.
Like the majority of the companies, Twilio withdraw its previously announced fiscal 2020 outlook as a result of COVID-19 pandemic impact. For the second quarter of 2020, non-GAAP loss is expected to range between $0.11 and $0.08 per share. Revenue for Q2 is touted to be in the range of $365 million to $370 million.
Active customer accounts rose 23% in the quarter to more than 190,000.
