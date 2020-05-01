AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Liz Shea — Vice President, Investor Relations

Richard A. Gonzalez — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Michael E. Severino — Vice Chairman and President

Robert A. Michael — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Liz Shea — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Also on the call with me today are Rick Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Severino, Vice Chairman and President; and Rob Michael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining us for the Q&A portion of the call is Laura Schumacher, Vice Chairman External Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Before we get started, I’ll remind you that some statements we make today may be considered forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AbbVie’s operations, results and financial results that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties is included in our 2019 annual report and Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

On today’s conference call, as in the past, non-GAAP financial measures will be used to help investors understand AbbVie’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled with comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release and regulatory filings from today, which can be found on our website. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll take your questions.

So with that, I’ll now turn the call over to Rick.

Richard A. Gonzalez — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Liz. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I’d like to start my remarks by acknowledging the tragic nature of the COVID-19 crisis, which has touched all elements of our — in our lives in ways we never thought possible. The human toll that this pandemic has inflicted is unprecedented and the suffering unimaginable. During this very challenging time, I want to assure you that across AbbVie, we are working carefully to ensure that our business continues to operate properly, our employees remain safe, our patients continue to receive their medicines and we are providing aid, including product donations and financial assistance to address some of the critical needs of healthcare systems in underserved communities across the globe.

As a matter of priority, we continue to closely manage manufacturing and supply chain resources around the world to ensure that our patients receive an uninterrupted supply of their medicines. Our manufacturing sites remain operational. And we have implemented additional measures at these facilities to ensure the safety of our employees and to protect our supply of API and finished medicines.

We have adequate supplies in inventory to meet the expected demand for all AbbVie key medicines, including KALETRA and NIMBEX. Two therapies that have experienced a significant increase in demand directly related to COVID patient treatment, and we currently do not anticipate any product supply issues. AbbVie is also committed to supporting clinical research efforts for COVID-19. We have provided product donations to many health authorities and institutions globally so that AbbVie products may be further evaluated externally as potential treatment for this difficult disease.

In times of crisis, it is our nature as individuals and our culture as a company to give back in any way we can. We recently announced that AbbVie has donated $35 million to help meet some of the critical needs around the world. We’ve partnered with several non-for-profit organizations who are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, and our donations have helped to support several important initiatives, including the creation and operation of 20 mobile field hospitals in U.S. cities most impacted by the pandemic.

The procurement and delivery of oxygen concentrators, ventilators and personal protective equipment to healthcare systems in Europe. And various other essential programs, including a donation to Feeding America to provide food and household supplies for those most in need, including the elderly. We have donated a significant portion of AbbVie’s own personal protective equipment supplies, including N95 and surgical masks to hospitals near our facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. We have also converted some of our own facilities, including a pilot plant and several research laboratories to manufacture [Indecipherable] and provide COVID-19 patient testing to supplement several public health departments. We are honored and committed to do what is in our power to help with this devastating pandemic. And we will continue to look for ways where we are able to help.

Now, turning back to our business. I want to further discuss how the crisis is impacting our performance and expectations for the full year 2020. Today, I’m pleased to report strong results. For the first quarter, AbbVie’s total revenues were up more than 10.5% on an operational basis and adjusted earnings per share of $2.42 was up more than 13% versus the prior year. These metrics were significantly above consensus and our initial expectations.

Fortunately, we had very robust demand across our product portfolio heading into the COVID crisis. As the U.S. and other major countries around the world started implementing stay at home orders and social distancing strategies in late February, AbbVie, as well as most of our customers, started restricting face to face interactions, resulting in reduced physician and patient contacts.

These limitations, which are still in effect for most major countries created two fundamental impacts on our business in the quarter. First, patients and pharmacies built up some additional inventory of our medicines to ensure they had adequate supply. And second, we saw a fewer new patients visiting physicians’ offices, which had a modest impact on the number of new patient starts.

Adjusting for COVID inventory dynamics, AbbVie’s first quarter underlying operational sales growth was roughly 8.3%, significantly above expectations with double-digit underlying performance in both HemOnc and immunology, demonstrating the strong underlying performance of our business. Within HemOnc IMBRUVICA, the market-leading treatment for CLL grew strong double-digits, driven by increased demand in the frontline setting where we recently received another important label update, which Mike will discuss momentarily. VENCLEXTA also performed very well in the quarter, with global revenues of $300 million, roughly double the first quarter of last year, following share expansion in both CLL and AML.

Turning to our immunology business, HUMIRA continues to generate significant revenue. HUMIRA benefits from a substantial installed patient base, representing more than 80% of current demand. Globally, HUMIRA revenues were up nearly 6.5% on an operational basis in the quarter, including strong double-digit growth in the U.S. The international biosimilar trends and dynamics remain largely consistent with our expectations. SKYRIZI global revenues of $300 million were also significantly above expectations. Since the launch late last April, we have quickly established and expanded our leading in-play psoriasis patient share, which includes both new and switching patients and now exceeds 30%. This launch trend is truly remarkable and a testament to SKYRIZI’s strong efficacy compared to other novel agents in the psoriasis category, including HUMIRA and COSENTYX.

RINVOQ is also performing at a very high level in the RA segment with global revenues of $86 million in the quarter. We estimate more than 17,500 prescriptions were filled including both paid and bridge, which is more than double the activity we saw which is more than double the activity we saw in the prior quarter and now reflects approximately 11% in-play RA patient share. As demonstrated by our first quarter results, the underlying performance of our business remains very strong. We have now also begun to return to ordinary operations in select geographies around the world where health authorities have deemed it safe to do so.

And although early, we are seeing those countries ramp towards a normal operation and expected performance. This is obviously a challenging time to forecast given the unique nature of the COVID pandemic, including its global scope and unknown duration and it is difficult to predict precisely when major countries around the world will return to normalcy. Despite this uncertainty, we believe it’s important to provide a clear set of updated assumptions that reflect the latest view of our full year performance. We based our forecast on the best estimates we have at this time, and we will make updates if necessary on our next quarterly call.

As I indicated earlier, our business was performing robustly above expectations and above our guidance prior to the COVID-related impacts. We have spent considerable time carefully evaluating the COVID dynamics from late March and April. Based on this analysis, COVID appears to be having two fundamental impact on our business. First, there has been a variable impact on new patient starts due to physicians’ offices restricting patient visits and patients adhering to stay at home orders. As an example, many dermatology offices are currently closed. AbbVie has a strong frontline position in dermatology with HUMIRA and SKYRIZI.

And here, we see new patient starts for these two brands were lower by approximately 30% to 40% over this timeframe. Once these offices reopen, patient volume should return back to normalized levels. Second, we’ve also seen lower new patient utilization of hospital-based treatments such as VENCLEXTA and HCV internationally due to many hospitals limiting access to non-emergency non-COVID patients. We have carefully modeled these COVID-related dynamics and incorporated the expected impact on our full year results. Our current forecast now assumes the following.

Stay at home orders will be gradually lifted starting in May across Europe and the United States. 60 days after geography lifts stay at home orders, we expect physician offices and hospitals will reopen for more routine patient diagnosis and care, and we expect patients will start returning to physicians’ offices for routine treatment in that timeframe. We have also factored in a modest increase to our patient assistance programs as well as a shift in our U.S. payer mix due to increased unemployment. Based on these specific assumptions, we are confident we can maintain our current full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance.

We will learn more as the second quarter progresses and we will continuously evaluate our current assumptions relative to how the environment evolves. Any updates will be provided on our next quarterly call. On a related note, while we have not yet completed the Allergan transaction, we have also been actively working to assess the impact of the COVID crisis on the Allergan business. It’s important to highlight that Allergan has both a therapeutic business, which is similar to the AbbVie business and represents approximately two-thirds of their revenues and profits and in aesthetics business, which represents roughly one-third of their revenues and profits.

Based on the differences and the nature of these two portfolios, we expect them to be impacted differently as a result of the COVID pandemic. We expect Allergan’s therapeutic business except for BOTOX Therapeutics to be impacted and recover from the COVID crisis in a manner very similar to the AbbVie business I outlined earlier. We expect BOTOX Therapeutics, which has a substantial hospital base to experience a more significant impact given that patients are being discouraged from going into the hospital for non-emergency procedures during the pandemic, as I mentioned earlier. We also expect to see a more pronounced impact on Allergan’s aesthetics business, as many of their customers, including plastic surgeons, med spas and dermatology offices are closed and therefore not performing procedures.

However, after carefully analyzing the aesthetics business performance during the 2008, 2009 recession, which experienced a rapid V-shaped recovery, the recent trends we are observing in China as clinics have reopened locally and procedures have started to ramp significantly and taking into account the household income and employment status of the aesthetics patient base, we remain confident that the expected near-term impact will likely substantial will be transient with the aesthetics business quickly ramping back to normalized trends following the relaxation of quarantine restrictions in the U.S. and major European markets.

As it relates to the closing of the Allergan transaction, we have completed all requirements with the FTC and they are in the final stages of their review process. Following the FTC process, the last step is the Irish High Court approval. Based on everything we know today, we continue to expect the transaction should close in May. We remain confident that the AbbVie Allergan combination will generate significant cash flows, which will support our strong and growing dividend and rapid debt repayment and we remain highly committed to both of those priorities.

So in summary, we reported a very strong first quarter performance. The COVID crisis is truly unprecedented and we expect it will have a transient impact on our business, primarily affecting our second quarter performance. However, based on our analysis of the situation as well as reasonable timing assumptions for the return to a more normalized environment, we are confident in maintaining our full year adjusted earnings guidance, which speaks volumes about the strength of AbbVie’s business momentum entering the COVID crisis. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Mike for some additional comments. Mike?

Michael E. Severino — Vice Chairman and President

Thank you, Rick. Let me begin by echoing Rick’s sentiment about how proud I am of our colleagues, as our teams work to ensure our business continues with minimal disruption and our patients receive their essential medicines. The entire organization, including our colleagues deemed onsite essential who continue to come into work every day and the individuals who have effectively adapted to working remotely have demonstrated resiliency, dedication and compassion throughout this time of crisis. It’s a testament to the culture we’ve built at AbbVie.

Today, I’ll focus my commentary on the ongoing efforts within AbbVie’s R&D organization to address COVID-19 and provide updates regarding our key development programs. As a leading global biopharmaceutical company, AbbVie is committed to supporting relief efforts for the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the efforts highlighted by Rick, we have deployed our scientific and medical resources to help fight COVID-19 on several fronts.

There is an urgent need to increase testing capacity within the United States. Public health authorities are actively working to address the issues that have limited capacity to date, including instrument availability, availability of diagnostic kits and reagents and CLIA certified lab capacity. Given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic and the need to significantly increase access to testing, AbbVie is working with health authorities here in Illinois where we are headquartered and in Ludwigshafen, Germany where we operate a major site to create a clinical COVID testing capability. This will allow us to use our laboratory expertise to expand the COVID-19 testing capacity in both jurisdictions.

We have also used our GMP capabilities to manufacture viral transport medium, which is necessary to preserve swabs prior to lab testing for the Illinois Department of Health and a number of academic medical centers. Like many companies in our industry, we recognize the extreme burden being placed on our hospitals, public health systems and medical professionals by this crisis. And in response, we have created programs to allow our employees who have relevant medical, scientific or public health expertise to volunteer to support the fight against this pandemic.

AbbVie has tremendous resources and we doing everything we can to make these resources available in the fight we are doing everything we can to make these resources available in the fight against COVID-19. In addition to the efforts I just described, our R&D team is looking at our existing medicines and pipeline assets to assess their potential for the treatment of COVID-19. AbbVie is collaborating with health authorities and academic institutions globally to support clinical trials of KALETRA, a protease inhibitor approved for the treatment of HIV infection to determine whether it has potential use in COVID-19.

Two notable ongoing trials are the SOLIDARITY study being run by the World Health Organization and the DISCOVERY study, being led by a consortium in France. We expect to see data from these studies very soon, and we’ll continue to monitor and update as information becomes available. We have also initiated a Phase 2 study of IMBRUVICA in patients with COVID-19 infection. The goal of this study is to determine whether IMBRUVICA is able to improve outcomes by blunting the overly exuberant immune response, often referred to as the cytokine storm that contributes to the morbidity and mortality in COVID-19. Lastly, we are also collaborating with a number of groups to screen our internal libraries for compounds with activity against COVID-19. Clearly, this is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Turning now to an update on the status of our clinical development programs. Our top priorities in the R&D organization are ensuring the safety of patients, investigators and our employees around the world, maintaining the integrity of our clinical studies and continuing to advance our pipeline. We are carefully monitoring the situation and taking appropriate precautions to protect the safety of our study participants, clinical site staff and our employees. We understand that healthcare systems are under extreme pressure because of the need to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In many instances, hospital-based research staff have been redeployed to other duties and aren’t available to address clinical trial-related matters.

AbbVie is doing everything possible to avoid creating an additional burden to our clinical trial sites. Given the current environment, we have delayed onsite start-up activities for new clinical studies. Start-up activities that can be performed remotely will continue and we will resume onsite activities and new study initiation on a case-by-case basis as local conditions allow. We also paused screening of new patient recruitment for a small minority of non-critical ongoing studies, representing approximately 15% of our clinical trials, but are already in the process of reactivating screening in some of these studies, again as local conditions allow. The remainder of our studies continue to enroll, although we have seen decreased screening rates in the short-term, as would be expected in the current environment.

At this time, we expect limited impact to clinical trials that are already fully enrolled. Across our portfolio, we’ve implemented measures to ensure study continuity and minimize delays. These include actions such as shipping study drug directly to patients to avoid unnecessary study visits, conducting virtual study visits and remote data collection wherever possible and shifting enrollment to geographies and clinical centers that are either less impacted or are already entering recovery. Based on these efforts, we currently expect minimal impact to the overall timing of our critical programs and to our key regulatory submissions.

In immunology, we expect limited impact to the programs for RINVOQ and SKYRIZI in new disease areas. We are on track to submit our regulatory applications for RINVOQ psoriatic arthritis in the second quarter. And our filings for atopic dermatitis and ankylosing spondylitis are planned for the second half of this year. The data from our Phase 3 studies evaluating RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis are also expected in the middle of the year. The programs for SKYRIZI in new disease areas are also advancing very well. We continue to expect to see data from Phase 3 studies in both psoriatic arthritis and Crohn’s disease in the second half of the year, with regulatory submissions for both indications expected in 2021.

We continue to make good progress with our early stage immunology pipeline as well. And we expect to be able to share results from the proof of concept study evaluating our novel TNF steroid conjugate in RA patients very soon. We recently completed the Phase 2 proof of concept study evaluating a ABBV-599 in RA patients. where our JAK-BTK inhibitor combination demonstrated superior efficacy compared to placebo, but the efficacy results did not prove differentiated from monotherapy with RINVOQ. Based on these results, we are discontinuing development of ABBV-599 in rheumatoid arthritis. We plan to continue development in other autoimmune diseases where there is a greater B cell contribution, such as lupus and systemic sclerosis, in which dual JAK-BTK inhibition could provide superior benefit over current standard of care.

In the area of oncology, we continue to make good progress with our HemOnc programs where we achieved several important milestones in the first part of the year. We recently received a label update for IMBRUVICA based on results from the E1912 study, which demonstrated the superiority of IMBRUVICA to FCR in frontline fit patients with CLL. For patients who get tolerated, the FCR regimen had been considered the gold standard for efficacy in frontline treatment for more than a decade. Demonstrating a strong progression-free survival benefit over FCR and incorporating these data into the label is another important addition to the breadth of data supporting IMBRUVICA use in frontline CLL.

Continuing with our HemOnc programs, we recently announced positive top-line results for VENCLEXTA in the Phase 3 VIALE-A study in AML. In this study, VENCLEXTA in combination with azacitidine demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and in composite complete remission rate versus azacitidine alone in patients with previously untreated AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. The VIALE-A study was stopped early due to positive efficacy results at the first interim analysis of overall survival, demonstrating VENCLEXTA’s clinical benefit to these patients for whom there are few treatment options. We also announced the results from a second smaller Phase 3 study in frontline ineligible AML patients, the VIALE-C trial, which evaluated VENCLEXTA in combination with the low dose cytarabine.

While the study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival, treatment with the VENCLEXTA combination showed an observed 25% reduction in the risk of death compared to low dose cytarabine alone. We believe that the failure to hit statistical significance on the survival endpoint in this trial was due to limitations on the sample size of the study. With an additional six months of follow-up in the VIALE-C study, the VENCLEXTA combination demonstrated a median overall survival of 8.4 months compared to 4.1 months for low dose cytarabine alone, with a hazard ratio of 0.7 and a nominal p-value of 0.04. All secondary endpoints were in favor of the VENCLEXTA combination as well, including higher rates of response, earlier remissions, increased transfusion independents and longer event-free survival.

The data from both Phase 3 studies in AML will be submitted to the FDA and global health authorities in the coming months with regulatory approvals beginning later this year or early next year. We also remain on track to start several additional Phase 3 studies in BCL-2 driven diseases later this year, including VENCLEXTA in fit patients with AML and in high risk myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as Navitoclax in frontline and second line myelofibrosis. So in summary, we’ve continued to make good progress with our development programs despite the challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the situation is stabilized, we will work to restart paused clinical studies and evaluate the impact to our portfolio. But at this point, we do not expect the global pandemic to have long-term or significant impacts on our R&D programs. Our pipeline remains very robust and we expect many important milestones over the course of the next several years, which will support AbbVie’s strong growth over the long-term. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Rob for additional comments I’ll turn the call over to Rob for additional comments on our first quarter performance. Rob?

Robert A. Michael — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mike. Starting with our first quarter results, we delivered strong top-line and bottom-line performance. Total net revenues were $8.6 billion, up 10.7% on an operational basis, excluding a 0.6% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange. These results include approximately $190 million of inventory stocking related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.42, reflecting growth of 13.1% compared to prior year and above our guidance midpoint by $0.13, including $0.04 from underlying business strength and $0.09 related to COVID-19 inventory stocking.

Several key products contributed to growth in the first quarter. U.S. HUMIRA sales were $3.7 billion, up 13.7% compared to prior year, reflecting double-digit volume growth plus price. These results include approximately $65 million of COVID-19 inventory stocking. International HUMIRA sales were $1 billion, down 12.8% operationally, reflecting biosimilar competition across Europe and other international markets and ahead of our expectations. These results include approximately $35 million of COVID-19 inventory stocking.

SKYRIZI is performing extremely well and above our expectations. Global sales were $300 million with U.S. end market in-play market share now exceeding 30%. We also continue to see robust demand for RINVOQ, with sales of $86 million in the quarter. Hematologic oncology global sales were more than $1.5 billion, up 32.3% on an operational basis, driven by continued strong performance of both IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA.

IMBRUVICA global net revenues were $1.2 billion, up 20.6% driven by strong share in all lines of therapy and CLL. These results include approximately $45 million of COVID-19 inventory stocking. VENCLEXTA revenues were $317 million driven by continued share gains across all approved indications. Global HCV sales were $564 million, down 30.2% on operational basis, driven by lower treated patient volumes in select international markets and increased competition within the U.S. managed Medicaid segment. We also saw continued strong operational sales growth for Creon and Duodopa.

Turning now to the P&L profile for the first quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 82.7% of sales, ahead of our full year guidance due to sales mix and currency hedges in place. Adjusted R&D investment was 14.3% of sales, supporting our pipeline programs in oncology, immunology and other areas. Adjusted SG&A expense was 18.6% of sales, reflecting continued investment in our on-market products and newly launched assets. The adjusted operating margin ratio was 49.8% of sales, an improvement of 170 basis points versus prior year, including a 70 basis point benefit from inventory stocking. Adjusted net interest expense was $284 million. And the adjusted tax rate was 9.7%.

As Rick previously discussed, we are closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the momentum of the business heading into the pandemic and our current assumptions regarding timing of the recovery, we remain confident in our previously communicated full year adjusted earnings per share guidance of between $9.61 to $9.71 for standalone AbbVie. Excluded from this guidance is $2.01 of known intangible amortization and specified items. This guidance now contemplates full year revenue growth of approximately 7% on an operational basis.

At current rates, we now expect foreign exchange to have a 70 basis point unfavorable impact on full year reported sales growth. Included in this guidance are the following updated full year assumptions. We now expect U.S. HUMIRA sales growth of approximately 7%. For SKYRIZI, we now expect global revenues of approximately $1.4 billion. And for global HCV, we now expect sales of approximately $2.3 billion.

Moving to the P&L, we now forecast adjusted gross margin approaching 82% of sales. SG&A expense to be approximately 19% of sales. And adjusted operating margin approaching 49% of sales, an improvement of 140 basis points versus 2019. All other full year 2020 guidance assumptions remain unchanged. As we look ahead to the second quarter, we anticipate adjusted revenue of approximately $8.1 billion for standalone AbbVie. This guidance assumes reversal of inventory stocking from the first quarter as well as slower new patient starts due to COVID-19.

At current rates, we expect foreign exchange to have an 80 basis point unfavorable impact on reported sales growth. We are forecasting an adjusted operating margin ratio of approximately 47.5% of sales, including a reversal of the 70 basis point benefit from inventory stocking in the first quarter. We expect adjusted earnings per share between $2.10 and $2.16, excluding approximately $0.53 of known intangible amortization and specified items.

AbbVie remains well positioned to execute on our capital allocation priorities. We generated $3.8 billion of operating cash flow in the first quarter. Our cash balance at the end of March was $41 billion, including funding designated for the Allergan acquisition. The robust cash flow generation of the combined company will be used to rapidly pay down debt, support a strong and growing dividend and pursue additional innovative mid-to-late stage pipeline assets. We have committed to paying down $15 billion to $18 billion of combined company debt by the end of 2021, of which nearly $7 billion will be repaid by the end of May 2020. We expect to achieve a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times by the end of 2021 with further deleveraging through 2023.

In closing, AbbVie’s performance and financial condition remained strong. Given the nature of the important therapies in our portfolio and the ongoing efforts of the people within our organization, our business is well positioned to navigate the current COVID-19-related challenges.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Liz.

Liz Shea — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Rob. We will now open the call for questions. Operator, first question please.

Questions and Answers:

