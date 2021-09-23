Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Technology
Accenture reports 24% revenue growth in Q4: Infographic
Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.
The professional services company reported Q4 revenue of $13.42 billion, up 24% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection.
Meanwhile, the net income increased by 10% to $1.41 billion or $2.20 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
Most Popular
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock: Will the innovative biz model survive virus-led slump?
The business world is still struggling to come out of the virus-induced slowdown, but it seems almost every retail segment benefited from the pandemic at some point. The vaccination drive
General Mills (GIS): Three factors that are expected to help drive growth for the food company going forward
Shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) were up 3.2% on Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. Net sales rose 4% year-over-year to
IPO Alert: Allvue Systems sets IPO terms, to raise around $290 million
It is estimated that the alternative investments industry has expanded at a compound annual rate of 10.2% over the past ten years and had $11 trillion in assets under management