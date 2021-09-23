Accenture reports 24% revenue growth in Q4: Infographic

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.

The professional services company reported Q4 revenue of $13.42 billion, up 24% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection.

Meanwhile, the net income increased by 10% to $1.41 billion or $2.20 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.