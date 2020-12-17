Accenture reports 4% revenue growth in Q1: Infographic

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The professional services company reported Q1 revenue of $11.8 billion, up 4% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $2.17 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.

ACN shares rose 7% following the announcement. The stock has gained 27% since the beginning of this year.

CEO Julie Sweet said, “We created Accenture Cloud First to help clients accelerate their move to the cloud and took exciting actions to launch our new purpose and brand as well as new sustainability and diversity goals — living our commitments as a responsible business and trusted partner.”

