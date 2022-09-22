Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q4 2022 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $15.4 billion, up 15% year-over-year in US dollars and up 22.4% in local currency.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.66 billion, or $2.60 per share, compared to $1.41 billion, or $2.20 per share, last year.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue matched estimates.
New bookings were $18.4 billion, up 22% in US dollars and up 31% in local currency.
Accenture expects revenue for the first quarter of 2023 to be $15.2-15.75 billion.
Prior performance
