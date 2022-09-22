Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q4 2022 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $15.4 billion, up 15% year-over-year in US dollars and up 22.4% in local currency.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.66 billion, or $2.60 per share, compared to $1.41 billion, or $2.20 per share, last year.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue matched estimates.

New bookings were $18.4 billion, up 22% in US dollars and up 31% in local currency.

Accenture expects revenue for the first quarter of 2023 to be $15.2-15.75 billion.

Prior performance

Accenture Q3 2022 Earnings Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

AutoZone Stock: AZO remains an attractive bet despite high price

Over the past few years, there has been a marked increase in self-help auto maintenance activities as people postponed or dropped new vehicle purchases due to the pandemic-induced squeeze on

Delta Air Lines (DAL): A few points to keep in mind if you are considering this airline

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were down 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 17% year-to-date and 19% over the past 12 months. Even as the airline

EV Transportation Services plans $20-mln IPO. Here’s all you need to know

EV Transportation Services, an electric vehicle start-up focused on lightweight delivery vehicles, has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The company is looking

Tags

Software Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top