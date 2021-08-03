Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Leisure & Entertainment

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Earnings: Stock gains after Q2 results beat Street view

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) gained Tuesday evening, soon after the video game developer reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Revenues also increased year-over-year and came in above the estimates.

Activision Blizzard Q2 2021 earnings infographic

Activision had around 408 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter when net bookings dropped 8% to $1.92 billion. Revenues rose 19% % to $2.3 billion and topped expectations.

Second-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, climbed to $1.20 per share from $0.81 per share last year and exceeded the number analysts had projected. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, rose to $876 million or $1.12 per share from $580 million or $0.75 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Activision’s Q2 earnings

Activision’s stock dropped about 3% in the past twelve months. It made modest gains Tuesday evening, immediately following the earnings announcement, after closing the regular session lower.

Prior Performance

  • ACTIVISION BLIZZARD Q2 2020.
  • Activision Blizzard reports Q1 2020 earnings results

