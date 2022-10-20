Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Alaska Air (ALK) Q3 profit jumps on strong revenue growth
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported higher revenues and adjusted profit for the third quarter of 2022, amid continued recovery in traffic.
The company reported adjusted profit of $2.53 per share for the September quarter, compared to $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter. On an unadjusted basis, meanwhile, third-quarter net income declined to $40 million or $0.31 per share from $194 million or $1.53 per share in the same period of 2021.
The bottom line benefitted from a 45% surge in operating revenues to $2.83 billion. For the full-year 2022, the company expects capacity to drop 8%-9% as it transitions to single-fleet and operational reliability.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Alaska Air’s Q3 2022 results
“We ran an industry-leading operation with completion rates over 99% every month. We set a new revenue record and our double-digit pretax margin will likely lead the industry. Alaska and Horizon also ratified three major labor deals. This is a strong foundation that we look forward to building on in 2023,” said Alaska Air’s CEO Ben Minicucci.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from American Airlines’ (AAL) Q3 2022 earnings results
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues were $13.5 billion, up 50.1% year-over-year and up 13% compared to the same quarter in
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q3 2022 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Operating revenues decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $30 billion. Net income attributable to common stock was $6 billion, or $0.79
Earnings: IBM Q3 profit beats estimates; revenue up 6%
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its third-quarter 2022 revenues increased by 6%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. Reflecting strong performance of the key business segments, the company’s