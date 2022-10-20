Alaska Air (ALK) Q3 profit jumps on strong revenue growth

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported higher revenues and adjusted profit for the third quarter of 2022, amid continued recovery in traffic.

The company reported adjusted profit of $2.53 per share for the September quarter, compared to $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter. On an unadjusted basis, meanwhile, third-quarter net income declined to $40 million or $0.31 per share from $194 million or $1.53 per share in the same period of 2021.

The bottom line benefitted from a 45% surge in operating revenues to $2.83 billion. For the full-year 2022, the company expects capacity to drop 8%-9% as it transitions to single-fleet and operational reliability.

Check this space to read management/analysts' comments on Alaska Air's Q3 2022 results

“We ran an industry-leading operation with completion rates over 99% every month. We set a new revenue record and our double-digit pretax margin will likely lead the industry. Alaska and Horizon also ratified three major labor deals. This is a strong foundation that we look forward to building on in 2023,” said Alaska Air’s CEO Ben Minicucci.

