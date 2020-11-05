Alibaba (BABA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights for Q2 2021

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to RMB155,059 million ($22.8 billion).

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 60% to RMB28,769 million ($4.2 billion) and diluted earnings per ADS dropped 62% to RMB10.48 ($1.54) compared to last year.

Adjusted net income was RMB47,088 million ($6.9 billion), up 44% year-over-year and adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB17.97 ($2.65), up 37% year-over-year.

Annual active consumers on Alibaba’s China retail marketplaces reached 757 million, up 15 million from the twelve months period ended June 30, 2020.

Prior performance

