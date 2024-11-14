AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials Q4 revenue and profit increase YoY

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.

Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased to $2.32 per share in the October quarter from $2.12 per share in the same period of 2023. Net income, including special items, was $1.73 billion or $2.09 per share in Q4, compared to $2.0 billion or $2.38 per share last year.

The bottom line benefited from an increase in net sales to $7.05 billion in the fourth quarter from $6.72 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Prior Performance