Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Dave Fildes — Head of Investor Relations

Hello, and welcome to our Q3 2020 financial results conference call. Joining us today to answer your questions is Brian Olsavsky, our CFO. As you listen to today’s conference call, we encourage you to have our press release in front of you, which includes our financial results as well as metrics and commentary on the quarter.

Please note, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this call will be against our results for the comparable period of 2019. Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management’s views as of today, October 29th, 2020, only and will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today’s press release and our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

During this call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, each of which is posted on our IR website. You will find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations of these measures with comparable GAAP measures. Our guidance incorporates the order trends that we’ve seen to date and what we believe today to be appropriate assumptions.

Our results are inherently unpredictable and may be materially affected by many factors, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; changes in global economic conditions and customer spending; world events; the rate of growth of the Internet, online commerce and cloud services; and the various factors detailed in our filings with the SEC. This guidance also reflects our estimates to date regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including those discussed in our filings with the SEC and is highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control, including the duration and scope of the pandemic including any recurrence, actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the pandemic; the impact of the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity, workforce staffing and productivity and our significant and continuing spending on employee safety measures; our ability to continue operations in affected areas; and consumer demand and consumer spending patterns as well as the effects on suppliers, creditors and third-party sellers, all of which are uncertain.

Our guidance also assumes, among other things, that we don’t conclude any additional business acquisitions, investments, restructurings or legal settlements. It’s not possible to accurately predict demand for our goods and services, and therefore, our actual results could differ materially from our guidance.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian T. Olsavsky — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you for joining us today. I’d like to start by extending a big thank you to all the folks who worked hard to make this year’s Prime Day a great success. Not only for our more than 150 million Prime members around the world, but also for the hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses who sell on our Amazon store, many of whom are facing their own challenges during this pandemic.

These businesses thrived on Prime Day, with third-party sellers recognizing more than $3.5 billion in sales over the two-day global event. That’s 60% increase compared to Prime Day last year. I also want to thank and recognize the contributions of the more than one million Amazon employees and delivery partners who are continuing to work hard to serve our customers all around the world.

We will continue to spend where it takes to help ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and partners. Now, let me share some highlights from the quarter. Our Q3 results largely reflect a continuation of demand trends we saw when we exited the second quarter. The strong demand in sales growth across our major product categories globally including hardlines, consumables, soft lines and media. We also continue to see strong Prime member engagement. Prime members continue to shop with greater frequency and across more categories and before the pandemic began. They continue to expand their usage of Prime’s digital benefits including Prime Video.

Internationally, the number of Prime members who stream Prime Video grew by more than 80% year-over-year in the third quarter and international customers more than doubled the hours of content they watch on Prime Video compared to last year. We’re also reaching more customers with our grocery offerings. In Q3, our year-over-year growth rate of online grocery sales continued to accelerate and we’ve continued to offer more convenient options for customers including grocery pickup which is now available from all Whole Foods Market stores.

And just as we saw in Q2, Prime member renewal rates improved in Q3 year-over-year. 3P sellers who as I mentioned are largely comprised of small and medium-sized businesses continued to an important part of our offering to customers. Our 3P seller services revenue continue to grow faster than online stores revenue. With particularly strong growth this quarter in FBA as we returned to a similar mix of FBA as a percentage of total 3P units as we’ve seen prior to COVID. 3P units continue to represent over half of overall unit volume increasing to 54% of the total unit mix in Q3.

We’re investing heavily to support sellers and are pleased to report that over 0.5 million sellers are seeing record sales in our stores this year. We continue to focus on stepped up employee safety, particularly in our fulfillment and logistics operations to help ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and partners as well as the employees and customers shopping in our Whole Foods Market and other stores.

This of course has added incremental cost to our P&L. The largest portion of these costs relate to continued productivity headwinds in our facilities, including process revisions to allow for social distancing, incremental cost to ramp up new facilities and the large influx of new employees hired to support strong customer demand. This also includes investments in PPE for employees and enhanced cleaning of our facilities.

In total, we have incurred more than $7.5 billion in incremental COVID-related costs in the first three quarters of 2020 and we expect to incur approximately $4 billion in Q4. Our consolidated revenue and operating income exceeded the top end of our guidance range. Demand As demand remains strong in the quarter, the extra volume and operating leverage helped us to achieve higher than expected profitability. We saw another strong quarter of revenue growth in operating income performance in AWS and advertising. We had good leverage with our fulfillment centers as well as in Amazon Logistics, our transportation network. Despite the higher COVID related costs that I mentioned.

Although we had strong growth in our network in Q3, some of our fulfillment network expansion shifted out a few weeks. It will happen in Q4 rather than Q3. Once new buildings open, they’re short-term headwind to profitability as they ramp up and we prepare for Q4 peak. More of this headwind will be felt in Q4 rather than in Q3, and this is reflected in our Q4 guidance.

We were able to meet the heightened demand in Q3 because we opened up more network capacity, particularly in our transportation network. I point to two important drivers of this. First, we hired a lot more people to support the strong customer demand. We welcomed 250,000 permanent, full-time and part-time employees just in Q3 and have already added about 100,000 more in the first month of Q4.

I will note that these are permanent jobs with industry leading pay including Amazon’s $15 minimum wage and great benefits such as health insurance, 401 K plan and parental leave. Secondly, this has been a big year for capital investments. We’ve invested nearly $30 billion in capex and finance leases, through the first nine months of 2020 including over $12 billion in Q3.

As I mentioned last quarter, we expect to grow our fulfillment and logistics network square footage by approximately 50% this year, which includes significant additions to our fulfillment centers as well as our transportation facilities. Majority of these buildings open in late Q3 and into Q4. About half of the square footage growth will be on the transportation side to the opening of more sort centers and delivery stations. And finally, in AWS customer usage remains strong. We continue to see companies meaningfully growing their plans to move to AWS, and we are busy gearing up for our annual Reinvent Conference. This year, Reinvent will be a free three week virtual conference running from November 30th through December 18th.

We are extremely grateful to our employees across Amazon who have delivered on precedent demand for several months now, as well as a strong Prime Day in October. We are ready to go and looking forward to meeting the needs of our customers this holiday season.

With that, let’s move on to Q&A.

